Animal Crossing: New Horizons community impressed by a Redditor's 'worldwide' island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several fans in its community who have impressed the world with their creative skills. Designing a great island is one of the main aims of New Horizons, and a Redditor might have come up with the perfect island layout design, which is shaped like the continents and oceans all over the world.

The island is well-spaced out, with quite a bit of free space all over it to allow for unrestricted movement. Overall, the island design has impressed the Reddit community, who have showered heaps of praise on the island's creator.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redditor comes up with perfect island layout

Reddit user u/Belphorger's island design is quite tidy, as it has almost all the essential buildings in the town close to each other, including Resident Services, Nook's Cranny, and the Able Sisters' Shop.

The airport and the campsite are located towards the beach area's end, which is logical since they are the first places players and villagers see when they arrive on the island.

The Museum, including The Roost, is located in a different spot, slightly away from other important buildings. The resident villagers' houses are located somewhat close to each other near the beach, with two or three houses situated elsewhere.

The main area of the town is left relatively empty, making the island seem quite spacious and allowing the player space to add decorations wherever they want it.

A proper layout is crucial in New Horizons as it allows players to have a neat island. This typically takes players quite a few tries, with lots of trial and error involved in the process. However, u/Belphorger completed their island within three days, which greatly impressed the community.

However, the user confessed that they could finish their island this quickly because they were pretty familiar with the game since they were on their third island.

Many users appreciated the clever usage of continents by the Redditer for their island. Some even gave their suggestions for the same.

The clever island design has impressed the Reddit community greatly, showing how the Animal Crossing community has some of the most creative minds in the gaming space lately.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar