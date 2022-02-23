Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager unknowingly takes jab at disabled player

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has about 397 villagers that players can interact with. Each of these villagers has a specific personality type that contributes to their dialogs.

While at most times, villagers are extremely polite while talking to users in New Horizons, some villagers are assigned very mean lines.

In one hilarious instance of a conversation with a villager, an Animal Crossing player demonstrated how Teddy, the jock bear in New Horizons, was accidentally highly inappropriate with a disabled gamer while trying to strike up a conversation.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Teddy accidentally makes inappropriate comment about disabled player

Teddy is a jock villager in New Horizons and, as is typical of his personality type, is all about fitness and working out. Naturally, all his conversation starters are also fitness-related.

An Animal Crossing Redditor recently took to the title's subreddit to share an instance of how Teddy made a comment about "working those legs" to the player, who, incidentally, is a wheelchair-bound woman in real-life.

Every New Horizons villager has their own set of dialogs assigned to them according to their personality types, including how they greet players. Although Teddy's greeting would have been considered nothing out of the ordinary under normal circumstances, it left several Redditors in splits due to the irony of the situation.

Many fans poured in with their responses, suggesting ways in which the user could take her revenge on Teddy for his comment.

Several others even shared their anecdotes of Teddy being snarky on their islands.

While the incident was received with great humor by the community, many brought forth the idea that it would be more inclusive if Nintendo could introduce wheelchairs in the title for wheelchair-bound gamers in real life.

After all, New Horizons is a life-simulation title, so inclusivity with respect to disability would also be something that the community would appreciate.

Nintendo has made it clear that players should not expect any more free updates for New Horizons. However, they will hope to see more inclusivity in the game in the future.

Edited by Ravi Iyer