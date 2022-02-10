5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers that players like to dislike

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a whole slew of villagers for players to interact with. There are over 400 villagers in the entire series, of which 397 appear in New Horizons.

Villagers in New Horizons are segregated into eight different personality types: smug, snooty, normal, peppy, sisterly, jock, lazy, and cranky. All of these villagers provide a varied range of interactions for players, some of which are pleasant and others are not. Naturally, this leads to players having their own preferences amidst the Animal Crossing villagers.

Here are a few such New Horizons villagers that players try to stay away from.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers that players dislike

1) Octavian

Octavian is an octopus villager in New Horizons. He belongs to the cranky personality type, and is not the best at making first impressions, since his catchphrase is "sucker."

Furthermore, due to his personality type, he is not very easy to befriend, and spreads rumors about other villagers on the island as well. Naturally, it is not easy for players or villagers to like Octavian.

2) Pancetti

Pancetti is a snooty pig villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As is normal with snooty villagers, Pancetti loves makeup and gossiping, and may seem very fake due to this. She enjoys gossiping about other villagers based on their appearance, which makes her unlikeable.

Furthermore, she also keeps losing her items all over the island, showing how careless she is.

3) Flip

Flip is a jock monkey in New Horizons, and has a reputation for picking fights and throwing tantrums. He tends to argue with lazy villagers for their lack of enthusiasm when it comes to training, and throws tantrums when people disagree with him.

Naturally, he is not a very well-liked villager in the game.

4) Astrid

Astrid is New Horizons' very own rockstar kangaroo. However, despite her popularity, she is not very well-liked within the community since players are unable to trust her.

She tends to belittle players with her quotes, which range between condescending and insulting. If she does not directly say these things about the player, she will say mean things about fellow villagers, leading to her being a commonly disliked villager in the game.

5) Monique

Monique is possibly the snootiest cat villager in New Horizons. She seems highly full of herself, only praising herself while belittling others.

She misbehaves with the lazy villagers on the island, and keeps gossiping all the time, leading many people to believe that she is rather insufferable.

While there are many other villagers that Animal Crossing players cannot stand, these are some of the most commonly disliked villagers in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi