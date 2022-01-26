A Japanese man made his son hate Animal Crossing: New Horizons and here's how

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has lots of fans across the globe. However, it seems like the title lost one of these million fans after he messed with the game on his family's Switch console.

The story was shared on Twitter by user @zikatu1, who explained that one of his elementary school students claimed that he did not like playing New Horizons or any other game anymore and proceeded to tell him why.

A Google translation of the tweet:

"A boy who said, "I hate games." When I heard the translation, when I changed the date of Switch, all the stocks of my father's Atsumori rotted and my father was furious. He said, "I'll stop playing the game until I get a total loss of 1 million." He seems to be collecting shells and nuts from that day ... "I have to work when I come back today."

The post garnered a mixed response from the community. While some people believe that the father was teaching his son a valuable lesson, others thought he was making his son find a perfectly normal hobby unenjoyable.

Animal Crossing user makes his son hate the game

According to the Twitter user's story, the father and son shared an interest in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and used the same Nintendo Switch console to play the game. Now, the son wanted to witness some event in the game that was a few days ahead in real-world time, so he decided to time travel to the required date to cut down on the wait time.

Naturally, this rendered all the turnips collected in the game useless, as is one of the most common cons of time travel. However, the father seemed to be unaware of this entire incident since when he picked up the Switch to play New Horizons, he realized that the in-game time and date were a few days ahead and had rendered his turnips worthless.

The father was clearly very upset with his investment going to waste since he decided to punish his son for the same. The punishment was that the son had to return the Bells that he had spoiled through turnips in the game, and what was worse was that he was not allowed to quit playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons till he had gathered the one million Bells.

Now, the turnip trade includes an element of risk in the game, which the son did not want to take. Therefore he is returning the amount by gathering and selling shells and fruits. However, by calculation, the son will have to gather at least over 800 shells and fruits to reach one million Bells.

1 MIL DOWN THE DRAIN #animalcrossing #ACNH WARNING: DO NOT TIME TRAVEL WITH TURNIPS. EVEN BACK IN TIME ONE DAY.1 MIL DOWN THE DRAIN WARNING: DO NOT TIME TRAVEL WITH TURNIPS. EVEN BACK IN TIME ONE DAY.1 MIL DOWN THE DRAIN 😭#animalcrossing #ACNH https://t.co/FhKr4tC1kg

However, the compulsion of achieving the quota is surely sucking out all the fun from Animal Crossing: New Horizons for him, since he confided in his teacher, saying that the game feels like a chore to him now.

Whether the father's punishment was too harsh or not is not for others to decide. However, the boy will surely stay away from Animal Crossing after he has returned the one million Bells to his father.

