Glitch Busters: Stuck on You Hands on Preview – A beautiful journey through the AI-plagued lands

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You is an exciting title developed by Toylogic and published by Skybound Games. The premise of this game is simple. You are a glitch buster, and your job is to defeat bugs that are plaguing an area called Intercity. I'll get to this point later, but if you're a fan of games that look goofy, with music to match suit, Glitch Busters is one title that you should pick up once it goes live.

The game is easy to play and is aimed at players of a broad age group. The overall character design is very cartoonish; even in the most intense moments, some interactions will make you laugh. With that said, let's dive into the preview!

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You lets you hunt down and shoot bugs

The moment you load into the game, you're allowed to choose your character or just your character's face. You can choose from eight different expressions and character colors. I'm not sure if anything else can be customized just yet. But given that the game is still in its beta stages, more customization options might be available once the full game goes live.

It might seem odd that your character has magnets for legs, but most of the in-game traversal mechanics revolve around magnets. If a wall has a metal section, you can scale it, thanks to your magnet-powered legs in Glitch Busters. Also, there's a stomp mechanic for switch activation, which also uses these magnets.

The Glitch Busters: Stuck on You lobby screen (Image via Toylogic)

Most importantly, you can zip to your teammate quickly using this magnet. You can use them to dodge incoming enemy attacks. You can also use it to cover the gap between you and your team if you don't feel like walking or running around.

The game also allows you to stand on your teammate's head. This has some benefits, which we'll discuss a bit later. Overall, Glitch Busters: Stuck on You is a title that is best enjoyed with friends, but you can still play solo if you want to.

There are some unique weapons in Glitch Busters: Stuck on You

The game has an elaborate tutorial section where you're taught the basic mechanics. This is very important because players might find navigating through the game without a tutorial challenging. However, the primary focus seems to be on movement and not gunplay.

While you will have to shoot your way through enemies, it's not that complicated. There's no recoil whatsoever. Despite being a third-person shooter, the gunplay in this game seems to be very basic, which is one of the positive bits about Glitch Busters: Stuck on You.

You will also come across a plethora of new weapons. You will start with a simple blaster, but you can trade it in later on for more powerful weapons as you progress through the game. Since it's a co-op game, you can choose different weapons whenever you're playing with your friends and see how they perform in combat. I stuck to my trusty blaster throughout the game because that worked well for me for the most part.

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You has an excellent tutorial segment (Image via Toylogic)

Most importantly, your communication needs to be crystal clear if you're playing as a group. If you don't communicate, the situation can be pretty chaotic. While chaos is an essential aspect of the title, too much chaos can be slightly annoying as you progress through the title.

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You has some interesting audio-visual elements

To me, the background score felt very arcade-like. I spent a fair amount of time in video game arcades as a child, and the background score in the game resembled some of those titles I've played. The visuals also sit well with the audio, giving off a very wholesome vibe.

However, there's one drawback to the soundscape here. As you progress through the tutorial mission, you'll come across Ana, who acts as a guide. She'll help you out during the tutorial, telling you where to go and what to do. Now, her dialogs are displayed through text bubbles in the game, but she also speaks to you in a very mechanical voice.

The loading screen in Glitch Busters: Stuck on You (Image via Toylogic)

You won't understand what she's saying because that's how it's been designed. But the audio segments used in her speech can be very jarring to the ear after a point. Although her audio dominates the background score whenever she speaks, she doesn't talk too often during a mission, which is somewhat relieving.

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You delivers in terms of game design

The overall game design is straightforward. There are no complicated visual elements. In short, everything is very pleasing to the eye. Even during combat, where enemies are swarming from every direction, it doesn't hurt the eye, and the flow is steady. There are no dodge mechanics, but you can always zap to your closest buddy if you're overwhelmed by the enemy.

Every time you approach an interactable object, you'll see the button you need to press to interact with the said object. This is a nice feature because it saves people from continuously going into the options menu and checking which button does what because a lot is happening in the game.

Your character makes hilarious expressions while falling off platforms (Image via Toylogic)

Toylogic has done a splendid job with Glitch Busters – Stuck on You. Although I received a hands-on demo preview, the full version should be a banger. There's also a local/couch co-op to enjoy the game with your friends on a split screen!

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You will be released on May 23 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and PlayStation®4 gaming consoles and will be playable on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

Poll : 0 votes