Global Esports announces Doge Cup with a prize pool of 50,000 DOGE Coins

Global Esports recently announced the DOGE Cup featuring two popular Esports titles, Valorant and Free Fire. This championship offers a prize pool of 50,000 DOGE coins worth $5000 at its peak value.

DOGE Coin is a cryptocurrency based on popular DOGE memes. This cryptocurrency is favored by some prominent personalities like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg.

The winners will earn titles like "Such Doge" and "Much Wow." But 10% of the prize pool will go to the team with the highest melee/knife/pan kills.

There are also prizes for being featured in "Hall of Shame," highlighting the epic fails during the event.

Moreover, organizers also announced fun modes like GOD-DOGE MODE, where every kill accelerates the winner's earnings.

Participants

The invited crew will include some of the top teams and influencers in the region. 12 teams will participate in Free Fire, while eight teams will compete in Valorant.

Schedule

The event starts on April 3rd and will go till April 7th. Games will begin from 2:00 p.m. onwards.

3rd & 4th April - Free Fire

5th, 6th & 7th April - Valorant

Where To Watch

Viewers can catch the stream on Youtube and Twitch.

What is Global Esports?

Global Esports is Asia’s fastest-growing Esports organization with its roots in India, but fielding players from countries like South Korea, Singapore, Japan, China, Europe, North America, etc.

The organization has training facilities in South Korea and India. They have propped up boot camps in Singapore, London, New York, Harrisburg, and Los Angeles.

This Esports organization owns top-tier teams that compete in tournaments across the globe. Global Esports holds accolades such as:

Being the only undefeated Overwatch Team in the Asia division for 2018.

Representing and managing Team India and Team Singapore for the Overwatch World Cup 2019.

Securing top position at the Korea Open 2018 and Australia Open 2019 for Fortnite.

Holding the Fortnite World Record for the highest score at the Fortnite World Cup 2019 Qualifiers.

In India, Global Esports is recognized as one of the nation's longest-standing Esports brands, housing the nation’s top teams in titles like CSGO, Dota 2, FIFA, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and, most recently, Valorant.

