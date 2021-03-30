Global Esports announces all-Indian Fortnite Roster

Popular esports organization Global esports has announced their Fortnite roster, taking an all-Indian roster to promote the game's scene in the country. Fortnite's esports scene is very widespread around the world, but it is a bit behind in India.

Fortnite is one of the most competitive gaming titles in the world. Epic Games, as its publisher, brings back-to-back updates and tournaments for the game's community. Also, considering this year's events lined up, Epic has committed $20 million in the prize pool.

Global Esports Fortnite Roster:-

Ashmit "Ash" Bindra

Shaun "Yoitsmee" Pille

Param "Hypertropher" Khanna

The above roster will compete in the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series and future tournaments in Red and Blue representing Global Esports. They have proven themselves individually in multiple tournaments in the past such as the Solo FNCS Grands, Duo Heats, and the Winter Royal.

The organization has always been at the forefront when it comes to Fortnite, having a roster based out of South Korea earlier and now India. Global Esports’ Fortnite Players were also famous for breaking and currently holding the Fortnite World Record for the highest score during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers.

What is Global Esports?

Global Esports is Asia’s fastest growing Esports Organization with its roots in India, but fielding players from across the globe from regions like South Korea, Singapore, Japan, China, Europe, North America, India, etc, as well as training facilities in South Korea & India and pop up bootcamps in Singapore, London, New York, Harrisburg and Los Angeles.

GE owns top tier teams that compete in tournaments across the globe. Global Esports holds accolades such as the only undefeated Overwatch Team in the Asia division for 2018, representing and managing Team India & Team Singapore for the Overwatch World Cup 2019, Top position at the Korea Open 2018 & Australia Open 2019 for Fortnite, holding the Fortnite World Record for the highest score at the Fortnite World Cup 2019 Qualifiers.

Closer to home, Global Esports is recognized as one of the longest standing esports brands in India, housing the nation’s top teams in titles like CSGO, Dota 2, Fifa, Pubg Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile and most recently Valorant.