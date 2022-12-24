God of War Ragnarok guide: All legendary chest locations in Nidavellir

God of War Ragnarok features many key additions in both its narrative presentation as well as gameplay, which elevates the already strong foundation set by God of War (2018).

Being a sequel, God of War Ragnarok evolves on almost every other aspect of its predecessor. This is a testament to developer Santa Monica Studio, given the prior title was already heralded as a maserpiece.

Similarly, God of War Ragnarok follows a non-linear progression, allowing players to delve into many interesting and memorable side quests in-between the main story missions and set-pieces. The side content in the sequel is very much reminiscent the prior title and gives players fully fleshed-out character questlines to complete, mini-bosses to fight, and a plethora of collectibles to hunt.

Among the many different collectibles and treasures that players will find throughout their journey in the Norse lands are the legendary chests. These contain some of the most useful items in the game, including weapon attachments, upgrade materials, runic attacks for Kratos' weaponry, and runic summons for his companions.

Here are the locations of all the legendary chests that players can find in Nidavellir, the first region that they get to explore in the realms of the dwarves - Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

All collectibles that players can find in Nidavellir in God of War Ragnarok

Players get access to Nidavellir right after they complete the prologue, and travel to the dwarven blacksmiths Brok and Sindri's house. It is the first region that players get to explore in the realm of the dwarves, Svartalfheim.

While the area is fairly small compared to other explorable locations in the game, it is densely packed with secrets and treasures that fans can unlock via exploration.

There are a total of nine collectibles to be found in Nidavellir, which include:

1 Legendary chest

2 Artifacts

2 Lore markers

1 Odin's Raven

1 Berserker Gravestone

2 items related to side-quests (Nine Realms in Bloom and Spirit of Rebellion)

Location of the legendary chest in Nidavellir

Nidavellir contains only one legendary chest. However, it can only be unlocked once players get access to the new weapon added to the game - the Draupnir Spear. They receive it after completing the story quest, Forging Destiny.

Once they get access to the spear, they need to return to Nidavellir and head north towards the tavern, until they reach a tunnel.

Players need to crawl through and exit it to get access to a separate area within Nidavellir, which connects to the tavern. In this area, right after exiting the tunnel, they need to head north and look for a gust of wind coming from a small crevice from the wall to the right.

Players need to use the Draupnir Spear's projectile attack on the crevice to create a path to climb up and gain access to the legendary chest in Nidavellir. The legendary chest contains a weapon attachment for the Blades of Chaos - the Luminous Recovery Handles.

Equipping the item provides a moderate luck chance of granting the Blessing of Cooldown, which massively reduces the cooldown of Kratos' runic abilities.

