God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete Nine Realms in Bloom Favor

God of War Ragnarok, the sequel that fans have been waiting to get their hands on for the last four years, is finally out and delivers an equally, if not even more, engaging narrative than its prequel. The God of War series has never been about side content or optional quests, and followed a linear progression akin to most character action games such as Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, filled with countless set-piece moments and boss fights.

However, with God of War (2018), developer Santa Monica Studio took the series towards a more action-adventure oriented progression, filled with plenty of side content, optional quests, and vast stretches of explorable areas. The game offered multiple end-game questlines, including some truly challenging boss fights and exploration segments across the different Norse realms.

Much like its prequel, God of War Ragnarok also follows a non-linear progression structure, offering a host of side content activities for players to complete. One such optional questline (or Favor) is 'Nine Realms in Bloom,' which sees Kratos and his companion exploring the in-game world in search of mystical flowers.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

The Nine Realms in Bloom Favor sees Kratos and Freya travel to the eight explorable realms in God of War Ragnarok in search for mystical flowers

The Favor - Nine Realms in Bloom is easily the most relaxing side quest in God of War Ragnarok, completely devoid of any combat or enemy encounter. While it may feel counter-intuitive in a "God of War" title to have a quest that does not feature combat, it's a great breather between the many boss fights, set-pieces, and mob hunts in the game.

The quest begins as soon as players stumble upon the first mystical flower, which can be found pretty early on in Svartalfheim. However, players can only complete this quest after unlocking realm travel to all of the game's realms, barring Asgard. The objectives of the quest are as follows:

Collect flowers from the nine realms

The requirements for this quest are:

Access to All Realms (Almost 80% completion into the story, access to Niflheim's Mist Fields Mystic Gateway)

Players will receive the following rewards for completing this Favor:

750 Kratos XP

750 Freya XP

Bronze Trophy: The Florist

The locations of all nine flowers required to complete Nine Realms in Bloom Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Players will organically come across the nine mystical flowers needed to complete Nine Realms in Bloom as they explore the map. However, some parts of the realm only unlock after progressing through certain main story quests and completing some of the game's optional side quests.

Here are all the locations of the nine flowers required to complete the Nine Realms in Bloom side quest in God of War Ragnarok:

Ashpetal (Muspelheim): The Ashpetal can be found right next to Brok or Lunda's Workshop in Muspelheim, located near the Crucible.

The Dawnbloom is found in the Forbidden Sands, which is accessible after releasing the two Hafgufas in Alfheim.

Dreamshade is found in the Aesir Prison Wreckage, deep into the prison cells. Players will need to make their way to the bottom floor of the Prison Wreckage to find the mystical flower.

The Frostfinger is found right beside the Mist Fields Mystic Gateway. In order to access this location, players need to finish the main story.

Ironbell can be found in Jotunheim, which is only accessible after completing the main storyline.

Mirkweed is found at the Sanctuary Grove Mystic Gateway in Midgard, right beside Freya's house. The realm gateway is only available after completing the main story.

Soulsbloom is found in Helheim at Hel's Perch near the arena where players fought Garm. Players need to solve a small environmental puzzle involving the Draupnir Spear in order to get the mystical flower.

Sparkthorn is found in Nidavellir, right beside the tavern. Players need to gain access to the Draupnir Spear in order to get to the area with the flower.

Starblush is found near the Sinkholes Mystic Gateway, however, in order to get access to the flower, players need to fist complete the Favor - Return of the River.

The nine mystical flowers, apart from being a quest that rewards players with a Bronze Trophy and brings them one step closer to the coveted Platinum trophy for the game, are also a great excuse for players to explore the realms available after finishing the main story of God of War Ragnarok.

