God of War Ragnarok guide - How to solve the Kratos+Atreus puzzle in Svartalfheim mines

While searching for Tyr in Svartalfheim, God of War Ragnarok players will be required to solve several puzzles.

One, in particular, takes place down in the Svartalfheim mines and requires the use of both Atreus and Kratos. It is not a complex puzzle, though it may initially seem that way.

Atreus will be positioned near a lever, and Kratos will face a pair of waterwheels. In addition, there will be two sets of running water next to them, but the wheels will not move.

In this God of War Ragnarok puzzle, it will be up to Kratos to freeze the right parts of the water routes to turn on the wheels. This must be done so he can cross the vast chasm and meet up with Atreus on the other side.

Disclaimer: Video contains spoilers for Svartalfheim

God of War Ragnarok's Kratos+Atreus puzzle is not difficult to figure out

This God of War Ragnarok puzzle is easy to figure out. Kratos will be standing in front of two waterwheels and two routes of running water. If you throw the Leviathan Axe at the water, it will freeze it, stopping the flow. If you stop the flow of water in front of the wheel itself, the water will splash down and move the wheel.

Once the wheels are moving, they will move a platform and a hook that you can swing to. The idea is to get both of these in play at once.

Steps to complete the puzzle

Throw the Leviathan Axe directly next to the waterwheel on the left (the one closer to Atreus).

Press square, and Atreus will unleash the three breakable boulders.

Let these come together directly in front of the water wheel.

Recall the Axe.

Throw the Axe in front of the right waterwheel. This should have both waterwheels moving.

Jump across both platforms and proceed onward.

When you command Atreus to pull the lever, it summons three rocks that tumble into the water.

First, throw the Leviathan Axe next to the left waterwheel. This must be done for the rocks to stop right in front of the waterwheel and begin the water movement.

You'll want the frost to be right around here when you summon the boulders (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

If this occurs, it’s safe to recall the axe and move on to the next step. If it doesn’t quite work, adjust the position of your axe until this happens.

From here, you must turn to the right waterwheel and hurl your axe so that it stops the water at the wheel.

At this point, both wheels should be moving in God of War Ragnarok. You can leap across and proceed with the game.

Freezing the ice here is the next but final step (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Don’t be tricked into thinking you have to break the rocks Atreus summons with the lever. He can break them with his Sonic Arrow attack, but you should only do it if you have the rocks in the wrong place.

That’s all it takes to complete this God of War Ragnarok puzzle in Svartlfheim.

