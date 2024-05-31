God of War Ragnarok PC release date, pre-order details, and more explored

God of War Ragnarok is finally making its PC debut with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio recently announcing the game's release date. The announcement comes courtesy of the recently held Sony State of Play event, which featured a dedicated trailer for the game's PC version, alongside its release information and pre-order details.

Surprisingly, the PC port of God of War Ragnarok isn't helmed by Nixxes Software, the studio behind some of the recent PlayStation PC releases. Instead, the game is being ported by Jetpack Interactive, who previously worked on the PC version of God of War (2018).

Pre-orders for the game also went live on Steam and Epic Games Store following the release date announcement. Here's everything you need to know about God of War Ragnarok's PC release date, pre-order details, and more.

When is God of War Ragnarok coming to PC?

God of War Ragnarok's PC version is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2024, via Steam and Epic Games Store. While most PlayStation first-party flagship titles (games developed by Sony's flagship internal studios) tend to come out on PC roughly two years after the original console release, Ragnarok is one of the first games to get an early PC release.

The sequel to God of War (2018) was originally released back on November 9, 2022, for PS4 and PS5. That makes the September 19, 2024 release of the game on PC roughly a month earlier than its two-year tenure.

The PC version comes with all the post-launch updates and additions that have been made to the game, including the photomode, New Game+, new armor sets, and also the critically acclaimed, roguelike mode - Valhalla.

God of War Ragnarok pre-order bonuses and editions

Surprisingly, there are two different editions of God of War Ragnarok available for pre-order and purchase on PC, the same as the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. There's the $60 Standard Edition, which features the base game and pre-order bonuses, and the $70 Deluxe Edition which comes with a bunch of additional in-game rewards alongside the base game.

Here's a breakdown of both the editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus cosmetics

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus cosmetics

Darkdale Armor for Kratos

Darkdale Attire for Atreus

Darkdale Blades Handle for Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for Leviathan Axe

Official digital soundtrack

Official digital mini artbook

As for the pre-order bonus, it includes two armor sets (Risen Snow) for Kratos and Atreus. However, there is no PSN account linking bonus this time, which has been a thing for most PlayStation PC titles, including the recently released Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West PC ports.

Do note that the PC version on Steam does state that a PSN account is required to play GoW Ragnarok.

