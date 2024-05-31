All announcements made at Sony State of Play (May 2024): God of War Ragnarok PC, Marvel Rivals, Astro Bot, and more

Sony State of Play streams are always highly-anticipated spectacles, and the May 2024 event was no different. Numerous rumors and leaks had surfaced leading up to the event, with some interesting titles being a part of those lists. Sony announced the stream would last 30 minutes and feature 14 titles.

A wealth of fascinating games were shown off during the Sony State of Play for May 2024. This included new titles like Concord and the rumored God of War Ragnarok PC port. There was a lot to be excited about, so let’s dive in.

What games were announced during Sony State of Play (May 2024)?

1) Concord

Concord is an upcoming 5v5 FPS with a cool, futuristic visual style (Image via Firewalk Studios)

The first game announced at the Sony State of Play May 2024 stream was Concord. It was previously revealed in 2023 alongside some footage and characters. This footage was captured on a PS5 to show off what the game was capable of. This is one of the games originally shown on the leaked list of features on the docket.

A flashy, futuristic title, the alien life forms displayed in this upcoming FPS captured the attention of everyone. Concord is scheduled to have a Beta in July 2024 and a launch date of August 23, 2024, for PC and PS5.

2) God of War Ragnarok (PC Release)

God of War Ragnarok is finally coming to PC (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The biggest game fans were looking forward to at the Sony State of Play May 2024 was God of War Ragnarok’s PC port. With unlocked frame rates, gorgeous visuals, Super Ultrawide Support, and more, the game has effectively commanded players' interest. Arriving on September 19, 2024, the upcoming port even comes with the Valhalla DLC.

The visuals looked stunning, and it was easily one of the highest-rated games of the year it initially launched on PlayStation 5. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long for it to hit PC.

3) Dynasty Warriors Origins

Dynasty Warriors is coming back, and it's bringing the chaos of the Later Han with it (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Viewers also witnessed a brief trailer concerning the Dynasty Warriors franchise and its proposed direction. The trailer showcased an “origins” game, which looks to take place in the Later Han period, featuring massive armies and the player controlling a fresh-faced character instead of a well-known Hero of Chaos. It’s coming in 2025.

The game appeared to be a blend of the Dynasty Warriors 9's serious gameplay, with the more fantastic, over-the-top "1v1,000" combat that made the franchise famous in the first place. While players will control a faceless character, the heroes of the Later Han will no doubt be in the game, as some were featured in the teaser.

4) Path of Exile 2

Couch co-op? Sign us up! (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Another great reveal was Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile 2, an action RPG that fans of the original game have been dying to see more of. Path of Exile 2 got a cinematic trailer that appeared to show some of the action-packed gameplay.

With a fresh, updated UI, and stunning visuals, it seems to be keeping the things that fans loved about the original PoE. This trailer also confirmed the game will have couch co-op on PS5, which is an amazing change. It will also have cross-progression, which is another feature fans have requested. Early Access will be dropping in Late 2024 as well.

5) Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is taking fans to a whole new world of danger (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds also got its first major trailer since the initial reveal in 2023. The setting is starkly different from the previous games. Fans got to see a beautiful desert and massive beasts that can be hunted when the game finally goes live.

The story was also teased in this trailer during Sony State of Play May 2024. Players will be traveling as a part of the Forbidden Lands Research Commission, exploring a place the Guild has yet to truly investigate.

6) Silent Hill 2 Remake

The eerie, unsettling feeling of the town of Silent Hill looks perfect on the PS5 (Image via Konami)

Another game that fans have been dying for was revealed during Sony State of Play in May 2024: A Silent Hill title. With creepy nurses, unsettling visuals, and dark, survival horror storytelling, it was all there in the teaser. The Silent Hill 2 Remake is real, and it’s coming on October 8, 2024.

Originally confirmed to be in development back in 2022, it appears to hold true to the original design of the classic horror game. Fans of the original will definitely not want to miss out on this one.

7) Astro Bot

Charming, fast-paced, cute - Astro Bot looks like a blast (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Another fun teaser shown off at Sony State of Play was a sequel to Astro’s Playroom, the default title that came with all PS5s. The gameplay seemed to be vastly expanded, with tons of worlds to explore, and catchy, bright visuals.

Astro Bot featured adorable characters dressed up like popular Sony IP characters (such as Kratos of God of War fame and even Parappa the Rappa). Huge boss battles and awesome flying zones await when Astro Bot launches on September 6, 2024.

8) Other games teased and revealed during State of Play May 2024

Not much is known about Ballad of Antara, but it looks gorgeous (Image via TipsWorks Studio)

A mysterious, cute fantasy release, Infinity Nikki was among the games shown off in the May 2024 Sony State of Play. Although not much was revealed, it appeared to have cute visuals with some seriously dark undertones.

Ballad of Antara, a dark, fantasy action game, was also showcased at the Sony State of Play May 2024, featuring a variety of playable characters and brilliant visuals. Scheduled for a 2025 release, the clip displayed players seemingly fighting some massive enemies.

A new VR game was teased for the PS5 during Sony State of Play as well, Skydance’s Behemoth. It is a fantasy game, and the trailer showcased the player using simple melee weapons and a cool grappling hook to reel in enemies. However, there were also colossal foes in addition to the regular soldiers, fitting the game’s title. On the topic of VR, Alien Rogue Incursion had a very brief teaser for the upcoming Holiday 2024 release of the survival horror title.

Marvel Rivals is on the way to the PS5 later this year (Image via NetEase Games)

Another highly anticipated title was confirmed to be on the way to the PlayStation 5 during Sony State of Play: Marvel Rivals. Gameplay of the NetEase hero shooter was revealed as well, showing off characters like Spider-Man, Adam Warlock, Venom, and many others. It’s scheduled to be on the PlayStation 5 for Closed Beta in July 2024.

A beautiful Chinese action game was also teased, Where Winds Meet. It looked to have gameplay similar to what someone would find in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Not much is known, other than that it is in development.

For fans of survival horror, there was Until Dawn, featuring a series of teens trying to survive places like the sewers, a cabin in the woods, and other typical horror settings. It seemed like the killer was tracking these very specific teens as well. It will be out in the Fall of 2024 for PS5 and PC fans.

Sony State of Play featured a wide variety of games coming out between 2024 and 2025, from fan favorites to remakes of classic games. It definitely looks like there’s something for everyone coming to the PlayStation 5.

