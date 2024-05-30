PlayStation State of Play games list leaked ahead of the event

The list of games planned to appear during today's PlayStation State of Play has allegedly been leaked online. It contains titles like Until Dawn (remaster), which was already revealed back in 2023, Silent Hill 2 (remake), and a few more titles that have either already been revealed or are scheduled to release in the next few months.

The list also hints at a few surprise announcements, but most of the games included have already been announced in the previous State of Play or other similar gaming events. Admittedly, this can be a bit of a disappointment for some fans who were expecting to see some major PlayStation first-party announcements.

Here's a look at the allegedly leaked list of games that should appear during the upcoming PlayStation State of Play event.

Note: Since the leaked information comes from an unofficial source and should be taken with a grain of salt.

PlayStation State of Play games list has allegedly been leaked online

The leaks come courtesy of @Shpeshal_Nick, co-founder of XboxEra and host of the XboxEra podcast, who mentioned the list of games in a recent post on X. According to Nick, most of the games that are supposed to be showcased during the upcoming PlayStation State of Play are already announced in prior PlayStation events, with the only exception being the rumored Astrobot title.

Here are the games that Nick mentioned in his tweet:

Where Winds Meet

Until Dawn (remaster for PC and PS5)

Astrobot game (potentially a sequel to Astrobot Playroom)

Monster Hunter Wilds

God of War Ragnarok (PC version)

Concord

Aliens VR

Another leaker, @LeakProximidad, mentioned a few more titles that might appear during today's PlayStation event:

Marvel Rivals (console port)

New Five Nights at Freddy’s game

New Dynasty Warrior

Path of Exile 2

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Phantom Blade Zero

New game from the Middle-East

Surprisingly, the leaks do not mention the rumored LEGO x Horizon title, which fans would've expected to see during the upcoming PlayStation showcase. Sony is possibly saving that announcement for the Summer Game Fest, scheduled for June 7, 2024, or perhaps even Gamescom later this year.

