PlayStation State of Play today (May 30, 2024) countdown, new games, and more

The PlayStation State of Play is set to broadcast worldwide today, May 30, 2024. The presence of yet another event was hinted at by multiple sources earlier this month, and it would seem that Sony Interactive Entertainment is on its way to reveal a ton of information surrounding both PS5 and PSVR 2 games in this broadcast.

A breakdown of the event can be found below, detailing its timings, and expected announcements.

Everything to know about the PlayStation State of Play today

As detailed within the official PlayStation Twitter/X accounts, the State of Play live stream is set to be broadcast on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 3:00 PM Pacific Time (PDT)/6:00 PM Eastern Time (EDT)/11:00 PM British Summer Time (BST).

The official PlayStation Blog post has shared a few details surrounding the broadcast, including its length, which is expected to be roughly over 30 minutes. The event will be available to watch via PlayStation’s official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels worldwide.

Links to the official channels can be found below:

Additional details surrounding the broadcast are yet to be shared, but we do know that there will be updates on 14 titles, covering both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 hardware.

When is PlayStation State of Play today (May 30, 2024)

The PlayStation State of Play is set for today at 3:00 PM PDT or 6:00 PM EST. The timings for individual time zones are as follows.

Timezone Date Time PDT May 30, 2024 3:00 PM EST 6:00 PM BST 11:00 PM CET May 31, 2024 12:00 AM GST 2:00 AM IST 3:30 AM JST 7:00 AM AEST 8:00 AM

PlayStation State of Play today countdown

A handy countdown timer can be found linked below.

Note: This timer is universal and adjusted to your specific time zone.

How long is PlayStation State of Play today?

PlayStation has confirmed that today's PlayStation State of Play will be more than 30 minutes long.

Expected announcements at the PlayStation State of Play event

For today's State of Play, PlayStation promised a look at 14 upcoming titles for PS5 and PSVR2, including what's coming to the platforms at the end of this year. PlayStation has had a flagship console seller title launched in the fall for the last couple of years.

While the studio has previously confirmed that they don't have any sequel to a major IP slated for later this year, fans are excited to see what follows up the success of God of War Ragnarok and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

A PC port for God of War: Ragnarok may be announced (Image via PlayStation)

The event should cover yet-to-be-revealed PS5-exclusive titles, with a key focus on certain unique titles and announcements. Of these, the rumored God of War: Ragnarok PC port and a LEGO Horizon game may be in the cards, coupled with teasers for yet undisclosed games.

