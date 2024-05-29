PSVR 2 PC support may come earlier than expected according to leaks

PlayStation’s move towards PC gaming has also transitioned into a set portion of its hardware, with PSVR 2 PC support being announced a while back. Interestingly, a recent report from Tom Warren of The Verge has indicated that Sony may soon be adding in this much-requested feature, as per recent certification filings.

A breakdown of the PSVR 2 PC support situation can be found in detail below.

Leaks indicate that Sony is working on a PSVR 2 PC adapter

Expand Tweet

Trending

As per reports from The Verge and X user Brad Lynch, Sony may soon allow for proper PSVR 2 PC compatibility - via means of a PC-specific adapter. The post goes into detail about the model name (CFI-ZVP1), its certification, date, and manufacturing location, but there has been no mention of an estimated release window as of writing.

It is only a matter of time until PC support for PSVR 2 hardware arrives, and a 2024 release window is not entirely out of the question. Other details surrounding the adapter are still unknown.

The PSVR 2 (Image via PlayStation)

The PSVR 2 has always been a rather expensive and niche device, and the push toward PC compatibility should make it vastly more appealing. After all, the base hardware is more than capable and quite well-built, offering a pleasant VR experience.

Users also hope that the ports of what are otherwise PSVR 2 exclusive titles (such as Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Gran Turismo 7) will also make their way to PC platforms soon. With the current shift in Sony’s strategy regarding exclusivity, the move could take place sooner rather than later, and a PC port of these VR-only titles could likely be released simultaneously alongside the PC adapter.

Stay tuned for more updates on gaming hardware on Sportskeeda.