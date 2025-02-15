God of War's 20th Anniversary is near, where are the remasters?

God of War cemented its legacy with titles that have defined the PlayStation brand since the PS2 era. The franchise's 20th anniversary is on March 22, 2025, and the fans are excited to see what Santa Monica Studio will do to celebrate the series in a big way. For its 10-year birthday, the studio remastered God of War 3 for the PS4 with higher resolution and a locked 60 FPS.

Rumors have been circulating since October of 2024 that the entire Greek saga will receive a similar upgrade for the PS5 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. While there has been no official confirmation, a collection might come sooner or later this year. We cover everything you need to know about the remasters.

Note: This article is based on rumors. speculation, and the author's opinion.

What we know so far about the Greek saga remasters

Olympus in Valhalla DLC (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Rumor has it that Santa Monica Studio is remastering the Greek saga for the PS5 with a higher resolution and framerate. The titles include

God of War 1 (PS2)

God of War 2 (PS2)

God of War 3 (PS3)

God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP, PS3)

God of War: Ghost of Sparta (PSP, PS3)

God of War: Ascension (PS3)

Since this rumor started spreading like wildfire, everybody looked forward to The Game Awards and the recent State of Play for the good news. Unfortunately, the events passed, and there were no updates from the studio to confirm this news.

State of Play would have been the perfect time to announce the remaster and open pre-orders. However, since no confirmation was shown at the event, many fans lost hope, while others now expect the announcement to happen on the day of the anniversary.

What we want from the God of War remasters

Blades of Chaos attack in Valhalla DLC (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

If a remaster of the Greek saga becomes a reality next month on the 20th anniversary of the franchise, here is everything we'd like to see in the collection:

1) Higher resolution and framerates

Since the PS5 is a powerful console, it should have no problem running these older titles with higher resolution and framerates.

2) Added subtitles

The first two games did not feature subtitles, which is why it would be a good addition to the remasters.

3) PC port

The Norse saga has been ported to PC, allowing fans to experience a modern version of Kratos. However, porting the remasters to PC will allow players to connect with his character on a deeper level.

4) Retain the violence

The remasters should retain the extreme violence of the older games, as that is what made the franchise famous in the first place.

5) Refined controls

Challenge of the Gods mode in the original games was difficult to beat because of the difficult control scheme. The remasters should adjust the controls for the modern audience so that the gameplay feels smooth.

Is the remaster of the Greek saga coming?

Valhalla DLC (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

At the time of writing this article, Santa Monica Studio hasn't confirmed any of the rumors. However, the anniversary is still a month away, so we still have time to get official news on this matter.

The developer recently celebrated the Valhalla expansion's one-year anniversary and has even added Ragnarok to the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. As we await an official statement, it seems Kratos' lime, "Keep your expectations low, boy, and you'll never be disappointed" is what we'll have to go by.

