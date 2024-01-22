Goddess of Victory: Nikke January 25 update-Dirty Backyard story event and more

Shift Up has recently announced the Goddess of Victory: Nikke January 25 update via an official post. It will feature various new content, including a new SSR Nikke, Dirty Backyard story event, a 7-Day Login event, and more. It was also announced that there would be no maintenance break for this version update, which has often been the case with the title's other patches.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke January 25 update will be live soon

As the name of the update suggests, it will arrive in the game on January 25, 2024. The following are the new additions the patch will introduce:

1) New character: SSR Moran Nikke

Class: Defender

Defender Weapon: Dragon Head (AR)

Dragon Head (AR) Code: Electric

Electric Manufacturer: Tetra Line

The Goddess of Victory: Nikke SSR Moran is the leader of an underworld triad-esque crime syndicate, Peony Association. Her special ability delivers a stronger defense mechanism as she loses her HP. SSR Moran Nikke is also skilled in taunting her enemies to save her allies.

2) New costume: Sugar-Wild Backyard

The Goddess of Victory: Nikke January 25 update will introduce the Wild Backyard costume. This is a skin for the in-game character, Sugar, and can be obtained via the February Mission Pass.

3) Dirty Backyard story event

Moran has been accused of committing a murder in Fog Hollow of the Outer Rim. Since her reputation is at stake, she sets off on a quest to unveil the truth and clear her name as a murderer.

You can enter the Dirty Backyard event page and complete stages to win event items used to redeem with numerous rewards at the Event Shop, including Recruit Vouchers and skill enhancement materials.

The event will last from January 25, 2024, at 12:00:00 (UTC+9) to 4:59:59, February 8, 2024 (UTC+9).

Note that the items exchanged in the Event Shop will expire at the event's end.

4) 7-Day Login event: Passionate Peony

A 7-day Login event will take place from January 25, 2024, at 12:00:00 (UTC+9) to February 8, 2024, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). You will be given a reward for logging in on each of these days.

Moreover, doing so consistently for all seven days of the event will yield Recruit Vouchers and development materials.

5) Archives: D-Outsiders

The Goddess of Victory: Nikke January 25 update will avail D-Outsiders story event in Archives. To unlock them, you must participate in the Dirty Backyard event and win Memory Films.

6) February Mission Pass

Purchasing the February Mission Pass will allow you to complete daily missions to upgrade and obtain items, like Recruit Vouchers and Mold items. Maxing out these items will also reward you with Wild Backyard, Sugar's special costume.

It will be active from February 1, 2024, at 00:00:00 (UTC+9) to February 29, 2024, at 23:59:59 (UTC+9).