New Goddess of Victory: Nikke Moran-How to get, stats, and more

Shift Up has introduced a new Goddess of Victory: Nikke Moran, an SSR Nikke who first appeared in the Cherry Blossom event. A leader of a triad-esque crime syndicate, Peony Association, Moran is also part of the Underworld Queens. She doesn't charge Peony Association for her service, unlike Hedonia and Seimeikai Nikkes.

According to an official post, Moran Nikke values camaraderie and loyalty. As she's from Underworld Queen Squad, she manages the underworld of the Ark.

This article further discusses everything you need to know about the new Goddess of Victory: Nikke Moran.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Moran explored

The SSR Moran Nikke has Burst skill, uses the Assault Rifle Dragon Head, belongs to the Defender class, and is a part of the Tetra faction. Listed below are every piece of information you need about this new Nikke:

Rarity: SSR

SSR Skill: Burst

Burst Code: Electric

Electric Manufacturer: Tetra Line

Tetra Line Class: Defender

Defender Weapon: AR Dragon Head

Listed below are Moran's different skills:

Normal attack

Mode: Normal

Normal Ammo: 60

60 Reload: 1s

Moran's normal attack affects her target and deals 14.71% ATK. Moreover, this damage increases to 200% when targeted to the enemy's core.

Skill 1 - Bring it on (passive ability)

This ability triggers at the beginning of a battle and causes 3.51% DEF upon every 1% loss of HP. It also gets activated when the Nikke inflicts the enemy with five Normal Attacks, dealing 47.18% damage.

Skill 2 - Leave it to me (passive ability)

This ability allows Moran's last fired bullet to inflict damage on three enemy units with the highest ATK. This skill is also activated when the Nikke's HP falls below 20%.

Upon activation, it attracts the nearby enemy's attention for four seconds, saving her allies. Note that its effect changes with the number of activations, and the effects don't stack.

Once: Max HP increases to 91% for three seconds.

Twice: Max HP increases to 69.84% for three seconds.

Thrice: Max HP increases to 51.09% for three seconds.

Burst skill - Fair and Square (active ability)

When activated, this ability deals 14.7% damage and reduces the damage taken to 35.14%. Also, it converts 36.14% of attack damage as the HP and taunts all enemies. The Fair and Square Burst Skill cools down in 10 seconds. Note that you won't be able to take cover after activating this skill.

How to get Goddess of Victory: Nikke Moran

Like other Super Special Rare (SSR) Nikkes, the Goddess of Victory: Nikke Moran, can also be obtained via recruitment. However, the developer is yet to announce specific details regarding whether Moran can be obtained via the Special Recruit or mold items.

