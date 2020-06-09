GodLike Existence: PMWL 2020 expectations, PUBG Mobile transition, switching with Kronten and more

A cornerstone of Team GodLike's recent PUBG Mobile success, Chisin "Xz1st" Raingaim opens up to Sportskeeda

From PMPL 2020 SA success to PMWL 2020 qualification, Existence opens up about his transition from CS:GO to PUBG Mobile.

Ajay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive

SHARE

GodLike Player Chisin "Existence" Raingaim

GodLike is an Indian PUBG Mobile team, owned by renowned PUBG Mobile player and streamer Kronten Gaming. The organization was formed in 2018 and is currently based out of Pune. The current roster has taken remarkable strides towards achieving their goal of an international title, by finishing third in the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 edition.

Their standout performance during the Tier-A tournament saw GodLike secure a spot at the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL 2020), where they will be representing the Indian tri-colour.

A corenstone to GodLike's success has been Chisin "Existence" Raingaim, a former CS:GO player turned PUBG Mobile professional. In fact, the 21-year old assaulter, used to play several other PC games before transitionioning to PUBG Mobile as a mainstay within the Indian scene.

Sportskeeda caught up with Existence to discuss a landmark PMPL 2020 performance, his Entity Gaming exit and plans for the upcoming PMWL 2020.

GodLike Existence on PMWL 2020 qualifications and PUBG Mobile career so far

Q: What is the reason behind the name “Existence”/ “King Ezist”?

A: I got my name "Existence" inspired by one of the top former CSGO Players Kevin 'Ex6tenz' Droolans and "King Ezist" is just a new trial by me, let's see if I like it.

Advertisement

Q: Other than Gaming and PUBG Mobile, how were you in your studies?

A: I have completed class 12 and was an average student, to be honest, I was never interested in studies much, I am still deciding to pursue college or not. But, becoming better at PUBG Mobile is the goal.

Q3: Did your family support you when you wanted to pursue a career in gaming?

A: I used to play PC games for the past 3-4 years, at that time they didn't support me. When I shifted to mobile gaming, at first they were hesitant to send me anywhere but eventually, they understood when I started showing them results and started earning.

Now I think they have accepted it.

Q: Who is your favorite teammate and why?

A: My Favorite teammaate is Carry from GodLike, as I have spent a lot of time with him making fun and expressing myself. It's a lot of fun to play with him, even in serious situations.

Q: How did you feel when you finished #3 in PMPL SA 2020, and ended up getting a slot for world league?

A: The team is really happy as we came back by getting a #WinnerWinnerChickenDinner and as we have got a chance to represent the country at such a big stage i.e Pubg Mobile World League 2020.

We hope to make the most of this opportunity.

Q: What are your expectations for Pubg Mobile World League (PMWL 2020)?

A: My personal expectations for the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) are really high, we will give our best, and let's hope we make a good statement there, not just for us but for the country.

Q: How do you feel when the team switches between Kronten and you while playing?

A: Being a professional player, I go with what my team says and suggests. I am completely fine with switching during different maps of the game as it is the part of a larger plan.

Q: How has your transition from Entity Gaming to Orange Rock to GodLike been?

A: I played for Team Entity during PMCO Spring Split where we couldn't get the expected results. Back then I shifted to Orange Rock where the journey was pretty far better till the end of your tenure. However, that being said, I have completely settled for Team GodLike where I am having the most pleasant experience in my PUBG Mobile career so far, considering the team's environment and other factors.

Q: What has been the turning point of your career?

A: The turning point of my career would be shifting from Entity Gaming to Orange Rock as I got to see a lot of new people, a different environment, and gained a lot of much needed experience.

Q: How do you approach Kronten - as a teammate or team owner?

A: I treat him as a teammate while we play and as a Team Owner while having various discussions.