Despite being a next-gen title, Gotham Knights is riddled with a slew of issues, regarding both performance and graphical fidelity. These problems are prevalent across all platforms. To make matters worse, the game isn't particularly stable and remains prone to crashing.

While developer WB Games Montréal is yet to release a fix, players can explore a few experimental solutions in the interim.

Note: The solutions pertain to PC.

How to stop Gotham Knights from crashing on PC

1) Compare your PC against the listed system requirements

As a next-gen title, Gotham Knights is a very demanding game. Make sure to check if your PC fulfills the minimum requirements. The recommended settings and system requirements are detailed below:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K/Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 590

Disk Space: 45 GB, SSD recommended

Gameplay at 1080p 60 fps, Low settings

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K/Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Disk Space: 45 GB, SSD recommended

Gameplay at 1080p 60 fps, High settings

2) Lower graphics quality

Lowering the graphics quality may help increase the stability of the game. In particular, make sure not to offshoot the amount of GPU VRAM with higher quality textures as it may lead to stutter and an eventual game crash. Try lowering the resolution and settings down a notch to both increase performance and stability.

Adjust other graphical settings to ensure a smoother experience.

Change the resolution of the game as required.

3) Verify integrity of game files

Sometimes, game files may get corrupted by accident, leading to random errors and crashes. Make sure to check the integrity of your game files to prevent an error.

On Steam, go to your game library and right click on Gotham Knights. Select Properties and from the pop-up box, Local Files. From there, select Verify Integrity Of Game Files, and wait until it finishes. All missing files will be automatically downloaded.

Verifying integrity of local files in Steam

On Epic Games, click on the Library option on the left side of the application home tab. From there, select Gotham Knights and click on the three dots that appear when you hover your mouse over the title.

Select Manage and then Verify, and wait until the process is complete. All missing files will be automatically downloaded.

4) Switch to High Performance power plan

Especially useful for laptops, switching to High Performance allows your machine to work at its full potential, and ramps up the fans to prevent overheating as well. Performance issues are also mitigated as a result.

5) Update your GPU drivers

At the time of writing, both Nvidia and AMD have released updated drivers that increase performance and stability in Gotham Knights.

Make sure to download and install the drivers from their respective websites to get the latest version. As of writing this article, the latest driver for AMD is 22.10.2 and 522.25 WHQL for Nvidia.

Hopefully, these simple fixes will smoothen your crime-fighting journey in Gotham Knights.

