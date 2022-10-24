Interrogation is key to obtaining mission intel from the various thugs scattered around the world of Gotham Knights. In the wake of Batman’s indefinite absence, criminals have begun to assemble to spread chaos and break the law. Luckily, our heroes know just how to frighten them into submission.

Obtaining information from enemies in Gotham Knights

While interrogation is quite simple, it is rather easy to miss since the game offers far more dynamic gameplay elements.

However, players can follow the steps provided below to fulfill the process:

Look out for clues regarding the position of enemies.

Track your targets down, and get close to their position.

Stealthily corner around the enemies or position yourself on a vantage point above the targets. Make sure to stay out of sight.

Hold down the AR button to scan for threats (Left D-Pad on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 or the X key on PC).

Make sure to pan your camera and focus on the targets in question, using the reticle.

Carefully scan each target. Enemies that can be interrogated will have a ? symbol marked on the top of their heads.

Sneak around to enemies' location. Be careful not to be spotted.

Dispose of the non-interrogatable fodder as soon as possible. Use silent takedowns if possible. Do not use ambush takedowns, as this will alert nearby enemies. Corner the one who can be questioned.

Beat them down, but make sure not to knock them out. When their HP reaches the red zone it is a safe place to draw the line.

Grab the enemy (RT on Xbox Series X/S and R2 on PlayStation 5 or Tab on PC) to lock them in place.

Then, simply press the interrogate button to question the enemies for intel. (Y on Xbox Series X/S and △ on PlayStation 5 or Q on PC)

Details regarding Interrogation

Interrogation is a straightforward mechanic in Gotham Knights. That said, questioning enemies also helps progress story quests and unlocks several side missions.

However, you cannot interrogate all enemies in the game at a given time. You are limited to interrogating one member per faction at night. To re-interrogate, pass the time at the Belfry and start another night.

Gotham Knights was developed by WB Games Montréal and released for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on October 21, 2022. It features a brand-new storyline where the Bat family (Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Jason Todd/Red Hood and Tim Drake/Robin) must deal with the aftermath of Batman's (Bruce Wayne) demise.

They must also curb crime within Gotham City, which has become emboldened due to the caped crusader's prolonged absence. Meanwhile, the previously mythical Court of Owls has emerged from the shadows, ready to take over proceedings in Gotham Knights.

