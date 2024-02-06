Granblue Fantasy Relink “A Lingering Regret” quest guide: How to get Golem Finger

A Lingering Regret is one of the side quests that you will acquire very early on in Granblue Fantasy Relink. The Nearly Retired Adventurer tasks you with obtaining Golen Fingers when you accept the quest. However, it’s not until you reach a later stage in the game that you will be able to complete it.

You have to wait until chapter 6, and only when you have defeated a particular boss will you be able to obtain the quest item. So if you have been searching for ways to complete this quest, you might not be too happy to know that you will not be able to complete it before you reach the mid-game.

Today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will go over how you can obtain Golem Fingers to complete A Lingering Regret.

How to get Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Beat the Golem boss to get Golem Fingers (Image via Cygames)

Follow these steps to get Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy Relink:

Reach Chapter 6 and then make your way to the desert region, where you will be able to encounter and defeat the Golem Boss.

Based on the difficulty setting and the party composition, you might either struggle or have an easy time with the boss.

Once you beat it, the Golem will drop 5 Golem Fingers, which you can use to complete the quest.

Alternatively, if you have completed Chapter 6, then you will be able to directly buy Golem Fingers at Sierro’s Knickknack Shack Treasure Trade. It will cost you three Desert Ashes and three Red-Hot Cactus.

Once you have the quest items, make your way back to the Nearly Retired Adventurer in Folca. Talk to the NPC, give him the items, and in return, he will give you the Aegis II Sigil and a Silver Key.

Nearly Retired Adventurer (Image via Cygames)

The Silver Key is used to open a Silver Chest. You will be able to easily find the one in Folca, and opening it will grant you the following rewards:

Fortitude Crystal (S)

Autorevive III Sigil

Drain III Sigil

1,574 Rupies

A Lingering Regret is one of the trickier side quests to complete in Granblue Fantasy Relink. Hopefully, you have not wasted too much time searching for the items before reaching Chapter 6.

