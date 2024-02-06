Granblue Fantasy Relink “Match Failed” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Granblue Fantasy Relink is having issues with its multiplayer, with the “Match Failed” error popping up for many. Co-op is one of the best ways to enjoy Cygames’ latest RPG. Hence, encountering this error every now and then has not been sitting well with many in the community. While there might not be a permanent solution to this problem, there are some workarounds that you can try.

Today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will go over some of the things you can do to temporarily solve the “Match Failed” multiplayer error.

How to fix “Match Failed” error in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Here are a few things you can try to fix the multiplayer issue in Granblue Fantasy Relink:

1) Check server availability

The first thing you need to do when you face the error is check if the Granblue servers themselves are working optimally. To do this, make your way to their official Twitter handle and see if there is any information related to downtime.

If the servers are facing an issue or are down due to maintenance, then you will have to wait it out before they are back up again.

2) Let Windows Defender Firewall give the game access

Windows Firewall may be blocking the game's access to its online features. You will need to grant it access by following these steps:

Head to Firewall and Network Protection in Windows Security, then click on Locate, and click Allow an app through Firewall.

Now search for Granblue Fantasy Relink in the list and add it as an exception for Defender.

Once it’s added, the Firewall should no longer block access to the game’s online features.

3) Check your internet connectivity

The issue might be from your end with your internet connectivity. Make sure you run some speed tests to see if your connection is working optimally. Restart your router a couple of times if need be, and try launching the co-op feature again. If it still doesn’t work and you are facing issues with other multiplayer titles, then you might have to ring up your internet provider.

4) Wait for an update

Cygames has been actively looking to fix most of the Granblue Fantasy Relink performance issues. So wait for a patch that looks to deal with the multiplayer issue in the game. Also, make sure to keep the game updated to the latest version.