Granblue Fantasy Relink “Black Screen” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Granblue Fantasy Relink players seem to be facing a Black Screen error where the game is going completely blank and even force-shutting to the desktop. The issue is primarily on the developer’s end, and there isn’t much you can do in terms of a permanent fix.

However, the community has come up with some workarounds which might temporarily solve the problem. While it does not guarantee that the issue won’t occur again, the frequency of its occurrence will likely go down.

Hence, today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will therefore go over some of the things that you can do to fix the Black Screen error.

How to fix the Black Screen error in Granblue Fantasy Relink

1) Update your Graphics Drivers

The Black Screen might be occurring if you don't have your graphics card updated to the latest patch. You can get the version updated by either automatically downloading and installing them through the respective desktop apps of your GPU, or you can manually do it by visiting their websites:

Nvidia users can click here

AMD users can click here

2) Disable VSync

Many in the community have stated that disabling VSynch might deal with the Black Screen error in Granblue Fantasy Relink. So you might want to make your way to either the Nvidia Control Panel or the graphics setting inside the game’s title screen and then manually disable the option.

3) Start the game as an Administrator

While it may not look like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that starting Granblue Fantasy as an administrator seems to have temporarily fixed the Black Screen error. Hence, you can just right-click on it from your desktop and then click on “Run as Administrator”.

4) Re-install the game

Re-installing the game might feel like a rather drastic step to take when it comes to dealing with the Black Screen error. However, completely installing a title from scratch usually solves a majority of performance issues that a game faces.

So, if none of the above fixes are working for you, you can try and re-install the game to see if it fixes the problem.

5) Wait for a patch

Granblue Fantasy Relink is having multiple performance issues at the moment. Cygames is likely going to be coming up with fixes for each of them, so make sure that you keep the game updated on your system.

