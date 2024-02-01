Curious about how to unlock more characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink? Look no further, as this guide covers all you need to know about the process. While Granblue Fantasy Relink features a ton of playable characters, unlocking them requires a bit of effort, provided you wish to use more than the starter roster on offer.

Read on to learn about the best ways to obtain all 12 additional members present in the game.

Note: Gameplay spoilers for Granblue Fantasy Relink follow. Discretion is advised.

How to easily unlock more characters in Granblue fantasy Relink

Seiro's Knickknack Shack (Image via Cygames)

To unlock more characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink, readers will need to use an item known as the Crewmate Card.

Crewmate Cards are handed out multiple times during the course of the game's 20-hour-long campaign. The first Crewmate Card is handed by Siero himself, and the rest can be found either by progressing through the campaign or by completing its many dungeon quests.

By the time you reach the game’s epilogue, you should have enough Cards to unlock all of the 12 characters available within Siero’s Knickknack Shack.

Follow the series of steps below to unlock a character from Siero:

You must be either in Grandcypher or Folca to access Siero’s Shack.

Search and meet Siero’s Shack using the in-game objective markers.

Interact with Siero (Triangle on PS5, F key on PC) to bring up his shop.

Scroll down to the “Crewmate Card” option and select it.

The game should inform you if you have new allies available to unlock.

Choose from a total of 12 warriors of varying play styles and strengths.

Each Crewmate Card can be used once, so make sure to double-check before unlocking more characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

How many playable characters are there in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Crewmate Cards (Image via Cygames)

There are a total of 18 playable characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink. This includes:

Five starter (base) characters

One character who is unlocked halfway into the campaign (Spoilers!)

12 additional characters who can be summoned.

With the exception of the aforementioned spoiler character, readers can find a list of all available characters in Relink below:

Charlotta

Ghandagoza

Ferry

Narmaya

Lancelot

Vane

Percival

Siegfried

Cagliostro

Yodarha

Zeta

Vaseraga

Gran/Djeeta

Katalina

Rackam

Eugen

Io

Rosetta

Granblue Fantasy Relink is set to be released worldwide on February 1, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This action RPG from developer Cygames is loosely based on the Granblue Fantasy mobile game, featuring familiar faces and themes. The title is currently out via early access for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

For more Granblue Fantasy Relink news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.