Granblue Fantasy Relink “Not Responding” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Granblue Fantasy Relink performance woes continue as players are now complaining that the game does not respond sometimes. This leads to the title shutting down and exiting to the desktop. What makes it worse is how it recurs ever so often. Currently, there is no permanent solution for this error in the game. However, there are a few workarounds that you can try to possibly fix it.

This Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will go over how you can deal with the “Not Responding” error in the game.

How to fix the “Not Responding” error in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Here are a few things you can do to try and work around the “Not Responding” error in Granblue Fantasy Relink:

1) Update your GPU

The first thing you will need to do to deal with this issue is to update your graphics drivers. The error might be occurring because you don’t have the latest versions installed.

To get the latest drivers, you might want to download and install them directly through the Nvidia and AMD desktop applications. You could also look to do it manually from their respective websites:

Nvidia users can click here

AMD users can click here

2) Run the game as an administrator

Another fix that you can try is to run Granblue Fantasy Relink as an administrator. Locate its desktop icon, right-click on it, and then select the “Run as an administrator” option.

This will run the title as an admin and hopefully deal with some of the performance issues that it may be facing.

3) Scan and fix files

If the issue is occurring because you have some corrupt files in the installation directory, you might want to scan and fix the files. To do this, go to the Steam Client > Library > Right-click on the game > Properties > Local Files > Verify File integrity.

This will automatically start a process that will go over the local files before scanning and fixing the ones that may be corrupted.

4) Re-install the game

This might seem like a rather drastic step to take, but many in the community have stated that by re-installing the title, they were able to deal with a majority of the game's performance issues. If the aforementioned steps do not work, try uninstalling and reinstalling Granblue Fantasy Relink.

5) Wait for an update

If all else fails, you might want to wait for a patch to fix the issue. Cygames is actively looking to bring fixes to the game, so wait for an update.