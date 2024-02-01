Granblue Fantasy Relink completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

Readers curious about the Granblue Fantasy Relink completion time can be rest assured that the game offers a solid runtime. While the campaign can be completed in under 20 hours, the title offers a plethora of endgame content that takes quite a fair bit of time to finish. This should, in theory, give you a lot of time to sink into the RPG outside of the campaign.

However, it should be noted that individual Granblue Fantasy Relink completion times may vary. Read on to learn more about the game's completion time and the various chapters present in its campaign.

Note: Spoilers for Granblue Fantasy Relink follow. Discretion is advised.

Granblue Fantasy Relink completion time detailed

Per developer Cygames, the Granblue Fantasy Relink completion time for the main campaign is approximately 20 hours. Interestingly, I was able to complete a major chunk of the campaign in under 14 hours, including a handful of side quests.

While it is indeed on the shorter side (as far as RPGs go), Granblue Fantasy Relink's campaign is, for the most part, enjoyable and never overstays its welcome. Readers aiming to complete every side quest and Character Fate Episode can, however, expect a minimum of 50 hours of gameplay.

Additionally, this does not take into account the dozens of hours players can stack by raiding bosses with a party of four in the co-op mode, as well as the epilogue - which takes a fair bit of time to progress through.

How many chapters are present in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

All chapters in Relink (Image via Cygames)

The title has a total of 11 chapters, each contributing a fair bit to the overall Granblue Fantasy Relink completion time. Each chapter can be found below:

Prologue : The Forgotten Sky

: The Forgotten Sky Chapter 1 : The Western Frontier

: The Western Frontier Chapter 2 : Tempest on the Horizon

: Tempest on the Horizon Chapter 3 : Creations of the Stars

: Creations of the Stars Chapter 4 : Skies Forever Blue

: Skies Forever Blue Chapter 5 : Shadows in the Snowscape

: Shadows in the Snowscape Chapter 6 : In Search of Hope

: In Search of Hope Chapter 7 : Warning Signs

: Warning Signs Chapter 8 : Relink

: Relink Chapter 9 : Opposing Wills

: Opposing Wills Final Chapter: Id

In addition to these 11 chapters, there is also the epilogue, which represents Id’s ordeals, which can be considered delving into heavy spoiler territory. Also known as Chapter Ø (zero), this bit requires you to complete a series of tasks handed out by Rolan in the form of incredibly hard dungeons/boss fights.

Considering all of the content on offer, the Granblue Fantasy Relink completion time can easily exceed 100 hours.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG from developer Cygames of Granblue Fantasy fame. The game takes place in the Sky Realm, loosely following the events of the browser-based mobile title. It was released for the PC, PS4, and PS5 on February 1, 2024.

For more Granblue Fantasy Relink news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.