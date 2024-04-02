Granblue Fantasy Relink: How to farm Prismatic Slime

The Prismatic Slime provides some of the best rewards in Granblue Fantasy Relink. This enemy type is pretty rare, and there are many players who are looking for ways to effectively farm them.

Prismatic Slimes drop Damascus Ingots, Knickknack Vouchers for Sigil Transmutation, and Mattery Points. They also look just like regular slimes, making it confusing to spot them.

A Prismatic Slime won’t reveal itself till you go ahead and attack it. It’s one of the harder enemies to farm in the game.

Today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink guide goes over how you can farm the Prismatic Slime in the title.

How to find Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Expand Tweet

To encounter more Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you must take up more high-level Survival quests like Slimepede and Assualt Formation. For a better RNG, you will need to play the former on Maniac and the latter on Extreme.

These quests are also rather short and will not take you much time to complete if you have a good build and party setup going. Additionally, these missions always spawn Kingslimes, who have a very high chance of transforming into Prismatic Slimes as the battle progresses.

You will also find bigger slimes like the Silver and Gold Kingslimes in these quests. These could randomly turn out to be Prismatic Slimes.

If you're playing Assault Formation, you will find Kingslimes spawning in front of the Ether Autocannon located at the center.

Both Kingslimes and Prismatic Slimes will look exactly like normal slime till you attack them. Keep attacking every single slime if you are in the middle area of any of these quests. You can even auto-farm them by turning on assist mode, making the task even simpler.

Once you discover a Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink make sure to take it down right away. This is because this enemy type runs away once its true form is discovered.

Expand Tweet

Prismatic Slime drops and rewards in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Here are some of the drops that you can get your hands on when farming the Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink:

10,000 Mastery Points

100 to 500 Knickknack Vouchers for Sigil Transmutation

30 to 50 Fortitude Crystals (L) for weapon upgrading

Three Azurite’s Splendors for maxing out Sigil levels

Two Damascus Ingots

These drops make the Prismatic Slime some of the best monsters to farm end-game resources.

Feel free to check out our Granblue Fantasy Relink review to determine if the game is worth your time.