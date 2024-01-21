Granblue Fantasy Relink preload size, how to download, and more

The Granblue Fantasy Relink preload details have gone live, listing its size, date of availability, and more for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The preload is expected to be available around two to three days before the early access period begins. Preloads help players prepare for the game's launch by downloading the bulk of the game files beforehand.

Details surrounding the preload size and installation procedure can be found below.

Granblue Fantasy Relink preload size and date

Expand Tweet

The Granblue Fantasy preload will go live on January 27, 2024 (midnight, local time). This is approximately two days before the early access launch on January 29, 2024.

The download size for the preload is as follows:

PlayStation 4 : 25.831 GB

: 25.831 GB PlayStation 5: 52.800 GB

Unsurprisingly, the PlayStation 5 version is larger in size thanks to its higher-quality textures, models, and other assets. Readers should prepare their console storage accordingly for the Granblue Fantasy Relink preload.

There is currently no preload available for the PC version.

How to preload Granblue Fantasy Relink

Expand Tweet

The Granblue Fantasy Relink preload requires you to have pre-ordered a digital copy via the PlayStation store. Next, follow the steps in sequence to preload the game:

Head to your Game Library from the home menu.

Select “Granblue Fantasy: Relink” from the game library.

Hit the download button to begin the download process.

Wait for the download to finish, and begin playing on January 29.

The steps above are for the PlayStation 5 version.

How to gain early access to Granblue Fantasy Relink

Expand Tweet

To gain early access to Granblue Fantasy Relink, you must have pre-ordered the game from the PlayStation store. As of writing, PC players can't enjoy early access.

Follow the steps in sequence to pre-order the game from the PlayStation store:

Boot up your PlayStation 5 console.

Head to the PS Store using the Dualsense controller by navigating through the menu.

Once within the store, use the Search function and type “Granblue Fantasy Relink.”

A list of games should appear shortly, with Relink being listed at the very top.

Open the game product page, and hit the “Pre-Order” button to continue.

Make sure to checkout from the Shopping Cart to finalize.

Once the Granblue Fantasy Relink preload is completed (after a successful pre-order), wait until January 29, 2024. The game should automatically unlock on this date, granting you early access.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG game from developer Cygames. It is set to release on February 1, 2024, for the PC (Steam) and PlayStation consoles.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Granblue Fantasy Relink news and updates.