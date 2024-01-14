Granblue Fantasy Relink: All PlayStation graphics modes compared

Granblue Fantasy Relink is set to release for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on February 1, 2024. As is with (almost) every modern PlayStation 5 release, Relink also features two graphical modes - one for fidelity and the other for performance. Developer Cygames has thankfully detailed the two game modes in-game via its demo.

A breakdown of the two game modes and how to switch between them is covered in the rest of this article.

All Granblue Fantasy Relink PlayStation graphics modes explained

Performance mode in action (Image via Cygames)

Relink is available for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While the PlayStation 4 port is locked to 30 frames per second on both the regular and Pro models, the PlayStation 5 version possesses the following two modes:

Performance : This mode operates at an internal resolution of 1080p (1920x1080, Full HD) at a rock-solid 60 frames per second. No evidence of image upscaling seems to be present.

: This mode operates at an internal resolution of 1080p (1920x1080, Full HD) at a rock-solid 60 frames per second. No evidence of image upscaling seems to be present. Fidelity: This particular mode operates at 4k (3840x2160, quad HD) at a stable 30 frames per second. The image seems to be rendered at a native 4k resolution with no evidence of image upscaling methods in use.

Overall, it is recommended to stick to the PlayStation 5 version of the game, owing to its vastly superior frame rates and stability. Unfortunately, there is no 1440p (2k) option available as a middle ground.

How to switch between fidelity and performance modes in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Graphics options within the demo (Image via Cygames)

There is no way to switch between performance and fidelity modes mid-game. You will be forced to exit the game and restart the client to switch modes. Follow this process to do so:

Boot into Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Select the “Game Option” menu and press X on your controller to proceed.

Scroll down to “Graphics.”

On the “Graphics Mode” page, choose between Performance and or Quality modes using the D-Pad or Left Analog Stick.

Be prepared for a full game restart after swapping between the two modes.

Additionally, the game offers a slider for Brightness control, as well as a toggle for Colorblind Support (choose between Off, Protanopia, or Deuteranopia). You can also enable or disable motion blur at any time during gameplay.

It is recommended to choose the Performance preset with the Blur setting turned off for a smoother overall experience.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG from developer Cygames, set to release on Steam and the PS Store in February 2024. First announced in 2016, the game takes place in the world of Granblue Fantasy (a mobile gacha game from Cygames), featuring multiplayer elements much like the Monster Hunter series.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is currently up for pre-order on the PS4 and PS5. Pre-ordering the game will unlock early access starting from January 29, 2024.