Granblue Fantasy Relink release date & time for all regions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Granblue Fantasy Relink is set to launch in February 2024 across a wide range of platforms. This action-adventure RPG is set in the universe of the Granblue Fantasy series of video games, which first originated as a free-to-play mobile gacha in 2014. The game features the same iconic cast of characters, complemented by beautiful anime-esque cel-shaded visuals.

While developer Cygames has shared the release date for the game, the exact release time is yet to be confirmed. As such, it is assumed that the game will launch at midnight for all platforms.

Readers can find a breakdown of the launch timings, the various editions, and their pre-order bonuses below.

When does Granblue Fantasy Relink release?

Granblue Fantasy Relink is scheduled to release on February 1, 2024, across the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game does not have Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch ports planned at the time of writing this article, but things may change in the future.

The game is expected to launch at midnight local time across all platforms and regions.

Readers can pre-order the game on Steam (PC) and the PlayStation store right now. Pre-loads are unavailable as of now.

A successful pre-order will net readers early access to the game. Early Access is expected to begin on January 28, 2024 (07:00 Pacific time).

Pre-order bonuses for Granblue Fantasy Relink

A total of 4 editions are available for pre-order in Granblue Fantasy Relink. They include the following:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Early Access

Stamina III perk (Higher your HP, the higher your ATK)

Enmity III perk (Lower your HP, the higher your ATK)

Special Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Early Access

Stamina III perk

Enmity III perk

Granblue Special Item set: Relink Pack

In-game item set

Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Base game

Digital copy of the artbook and soundtrack

Granblue Special Item set: Relink pack

Stamina III perk

Enmity III perk

Early Access

In-game item set

The in-game Granblue Special Item set contains the following items:

False Sword of the Apocalypse (weapon)

Color Packs (2 and 3 for the Special Edition, 1, 2, and 3 for the Digital Deluxe Edition)

30x Glittercrystal

50x Fortitude Crystal

500 MSP

A physical version of Granblue Fantasy Relink will also be available from select retailers. The physical edition is also available in Standard, Special, and Deluxe variants.

While the pre-order bonuses are not exactly noteworthy, the early access period can be pretty tempting for most players. Fans of the franchise will most definitely want to grab the Deluxe editions, thanks to the artbook and soundtrack bundled within it. The bonus pre-order items can be claimed after progressing through a part of the campaign.

For more news on upcoming RPG games, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.