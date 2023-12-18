Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising review

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is the final act of the year that saw so much happening in the fighting game scene. This has been one of the brightest years for the genre as a whole, with two big-ticket entries in the form of Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter 6 launching earlier. However, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is different from these titles in every possible manner and yet manages to create a strong impression.

The latest release is published by Cy Games and developed along with Arc Systems. The latter is a familiar name for fans of fighting games, and the developers have showcased their mettle with this project as well. Not only is Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising a massive improvement over the previous release, but it also manages to cover a lot of bases.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising could become one of the most underrated releases of 2023

As mentioned, 2023 has been a great year for fighting games, and soon, Tekken 8 will kickstart 2024. In many ways, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising's release could have followed a terrible route had it failed to deliver. However, it became quite clear to me in the first few hours of gameplay that the developers did a comprehensive job of fine-tuning it.

Gameplay modes and story

I have never been bothered by a story or campaign mode when it comes to fighting games (irrespective of what style or fighting game it might be). That said, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising does have a well-crafted story mode, which is definitely an improvement from past offerings. Not only does the plot feel nicer in every way, but it's also presented in a well-organized manner.

The main campaign is a mix of anime-styled cutscenes, and fighting split into different episodes. Playing it should help you learn the basics and advanced mechanics of the game.

That doesn't mean that learning the core isn't possible outside the campaign. In fact, the training mode is one of the most comprehensive offerings I have experienced. All the fighting mechanics have been divided into basic and advanced, and you can conduct trials to get good at them. You can also select a character while doing so, allowing you to align yourself with your potential mains.

The training mode also allows you to understand the strengths and weaknesses of a character. Not only is there a description for every move, but the controls, based on your assigned layout, are displayed. There are also screengrabs of the game suggesting which moves should be utilized at any given moment to beat your opponents.

I have always believed that any fighting game has to make newcomers feel welcome. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising does a good job at this without limiting players to the well-composed training mode. There are alternative inputs for complex movesets and a chance to perform auto combos.

Of course, you can make things as detailed as possible if you're a veteran, but there's definitely an easier way of doing things.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising also has a feature similar to Street Fighter 6's Battle Hub if you're looking to play online. You can enjoy a wide variety of modes when it comes to online matchmaking. Interestingly, a Fall Guys-inspired mode is also present, where you can play with your custom-created character.

Apart from the campaign, there are the versus and arcade modes. You can also control different aspects, such as the opponents you face and the difficulty of matches. While the online modes are far more entertaining, I have largely stuck to the single-player to learn the various aspects of this anime fighter.

Presentation

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has a massive roster of 28 characters. This includes all DLC additions made in the last three years, along with four new entries. While I didn't get time to use them all, some character designs are top-notch.

The anime-themed designs gel very well with the overall esthetics (Image via Cygames)

Every character feels different in terms of their gameplay and aesthetics. If you have played the gacha, you'll be familiar with most of them. Animations and movesets don't feel clunky, and the 2.5D design fits perfectly with the overall theme. You can also choose between alternate colors for your favorite characters, although this option is limited in the base version.

Performance and Netcode

One major reason I love any fighting game made by Arc Sys has to do with their rollback Netcodes. It's perfect when playing online matches and makes life much easier. I felt the same way while playing the casual and ranked modes of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. While matchmaking can sometimes take long, the Netcode is solid.

While PC ports can sometimes cause trouble, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising worked like a charm. With its 2.5D design and anime-styled theme, the hardware requirements to play the game are low. I didn't experience any frame stutters, irrespective of whether I was playing alone or against a human opponent.

My only dissatisfaction remains with the ranked mode, but that has more to do with the fact that all players are placed lower. You could end up facing an opponent much better than you. But if this does not bother you, the rest of what the game offers should excite you.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising review - A veteran's perspective

Publisher Cygames was kind enough to provide Sportskeeda with two keys. While I am a relative beginner in this genre, still learning the ropes, my colleague, Jason Parker, is a veteran. He has been playing fighting games for the last two decades or so. Here are his first impressions:

"Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising delivers for long-time fighting game fans."

He added:

"As someone who has played fighting games for decades now, I’ve seen games that range from amazing to mediocre. When I heard Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising was coming, I was pretty excited. I missed out on the first game, but I’m willing to give Arcsys Works a try on any fighting game."

He continued:

"As I explored the modes and began trying out characters, I noticed something important: all the BlazBlue character archetypes I missed playing were here!"

Jason went on to say:

"However, this title is a step up and one of my favorite fighting games for sure. While I adore games like BlazBlue, and other combo-heavy anime fighters, what I enjoy is also what I loathe: those games require intense, long combo strings. I’m getting older, and I was never great at that; it’s not getting any easier, if I can be honest with you."

On what makes the game fun, he said:

"One thing that makes Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising so fun is that it doesn’t really require you to master all those long strings of inputs. Long, intense combos only exist in the corner. You don’t want to be pushed into a corner ever in this game. In that sense, it’s very newbie and returning-player friendly."

About the modes, Jason said:

"The Netcode feels solid - which should be a requirement these days. Online play felt smooth, and even when I was getting beat, I didn’t feel bad. I’ve still got so much to learn about the cast of GBVS Rising. The game boasts a wide assortment of modes from the competitive to the silly, and has been a joy to dive into."

Jason continued:

"Another positive in the game is that while it is beginner friendly with auto-combos that are easy to pull off, it doesn’t punish long-time fighting game players either. There’s definitely something for everyone in this very pretty, technically sound fighting game. With a massive roster, it has everything you need: Grapplers, aggressive characters, counter-gameplay. Whatever your jam is in a fighting game, there’s probably a character for you."

He mentioned:

"There’s also little touches that will appeal to a variety of fighting game players. For example, the game features both a block button (Mortal Kombat) and the ability to hold back to block (Street Fighter). Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is accessible, easy to play, and definitely hard to master. It blends the gameplay from Street Fighter with modern anime fighters."

Jason opined that the game is suited for veterans and newbies alike:

"I believe myself and Arka can both agree that this game delivers, whether you’re new to fighting games, or someone like me, who has been actively playing them since the 1990s. If you want sound game mechanics, stunning visuals, and a wide roster of approachable, fun characters, look no further."

Like Jason, I also firmly believe that Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is quite welcoming to beginners. Certain features like Overdrive have been eliminated, whereas the inclusion of easier ways to perform combos, for example, is perfect for a newbie like me.

In conclusion

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is certainly an improvement, even though it does have slight issues that need polishing. A vast roster of characters means there is no shortage of options to choose from. Moreover, the different game modes offer players varied challenges.

While the fighting mechanics will take some time to learn, it's relatively easy to master. There are many simple combos that can be quite effective when used properly in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

There's also enough emphasis on defense, which, when timed correctly, can lead to massive counter-attacks. Every character feels well-balanced, and you don't need to button-mash your way to glory.

That said, ranked matchmaking can sometimes be imbalanced and lead to lop-sided matches. However, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising provides you with different ways to learn and master the various nuances to improve your overall gameplay. If you find the online modes too difficult, you can always opt for the main campaign, which has an engaging script.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising review

Detailed scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PC (Review code provided by Cygames)

Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5

Publisher: Cygames

Developer: Cygames, Arc Sys

Release Date: December 14, 2023