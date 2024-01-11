As detailed in the recent livestream, a Granblue Fantasy Relink demo will be released later today. The demo is exclusive to PlayStation consoles and will be available at midnight local time. The livestream also showcased bits of gameplay, including a content release schedule for the retail version of the RPG — pushing it to a pseudo-live service status.

A breakdown of the announcement, as well as the highlights of the demo, can be found below.

When does the Granblue Fantasy Relink demo release?

As detailed in the official YouTube livestream, the Granblue Fantasy Relink demo will be released on January 12, 2024. The exact release timings for the demo will vary for each region but are expected to be made available at midnight, local time.

The demo is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with no mentions of a Steam port.

How to download the Granblue Fantasy Relink demo

Readers can refer to the following steps to download the demo from the PlayStation store:

Boot up your PlayStation 5 console.

Head to the Games homepage and into the PlayStation Store.

Head to the Browse tab and search for Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Select the game product page, and hit the Download option next to the demo.

Wait until the download finishes to begin playing the game.

The demo is free to download for all PlayStation owners. Multiplayer functionality will, however, require a subscription to the PlayStation Plus service.

What does the Granblue Fantasy Relink demo contain?

As per the livestream, the demo will contain the following features:

A portion of the main campaign.

A tutorial section to polish your skills before the retail release of the game.

Additional side quests to clear in single-player or multiplayer scenarios.

The story mode campaign can be completed using CPU-controlled allies or actual players using online co-op.

A total of 11 playable characters to choose from. Gear for each character can be customized to your liking.

Completing the demo will also unlock additional bonuses that can be claimed during the retail release of the game.

Cygames has confirmed post-launch support for the game, with new characters being added to the mix. Additionally, a boss battle against the entity known as Lucilius is expected to be made available sometime in March 2024. Post-launch updates are quite a welcome addition, offering a ton of replayability and new content.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action-adventure RPG from developer Cygames. It is based on the Granblue Fantasy mobile browser-based gacha game, which was first released on March 10, 2014. Granblue Fantasy Relink will launch on February 1, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.