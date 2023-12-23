Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Character Pass 1: Release schedule, characters, and more

Publisher Cygames and developer Ark System Works have recently provided more details on the Character Pass 1 DLC of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, which will include the arrival of 2B from NieR: Automata. However, she is not the only character that will be added to the fighting game with the first DLC expansion, as 2B will also be accompanied by Vane, Beatrix, as well as Lucilius, who will be the first to hit the roster in January 2024.

However, the character announcements were not the only things that the developers talked about, as they have revealed the entire road map for 2024, showcasing some of the things that players can expect to see from the game in the coming year.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Character Pass 1 Release Schedule: Lucilius, 2B, Vane, and Beatrix

Lucilius will be the first DLC character who will be arriving with Character Pass 1. He will be released on January 16, 2024, with update 1.10. Lucilius will be followed by 2B in late February 2024.

Vane and Beatrix will get their releases in April and May 2024, respectively.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising 2024 Roadmap

Here is the Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising roadmap for 2024:

New Character:

January 16

New Character #1: Lucilius

Late February

New Character #2: 2B

April

New Character #3: Vane

May

New Character #4: Beatrix

August

New Character #5: ???

October

New Character #6: ???

New Game modes

From January to February

New Stage

New In-Game Features

Online Lobby Update

From April to October

New Grand Bruise! Game Mode

New Online Lobby Minigame

New Bonus Story

New Game Mode

Version 1.10 details (Release date: January 16, 2024)

New Playable DLC Character: Lucilius

New Stage: Feendrache

Battle Pass Round 1

Quality-of-Life Update for Spectating Lobby Matches

In-battle Bug Fixes (No Balance Adjustments)

Other Minor Tweaks and Additions

Additional In-game Items Coming

Weapon Skin

Character Color

Character Illustration

Background Music

Stickers, Badges, and More

The Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising roadmap looks pretty packed for 2024, and it will be quite interesting to see which characters will be making their way to the game after Beatrix.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Character Pass 1 cost

The Character Pass 1 will be released on January 16, 2024, and will cost $34.99/£39.98. Those who have purchased the pass will have access to the six upcoming characters along with exclusive items, skins, and color variants.