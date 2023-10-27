Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Open Beta: Complete character roster revealed

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising has an Open Beta coming soon with a huge roster, ahead of the late November release date. It’s going to offer players a ton of characters to try out, which is great if they have not played the game's previous iteration. The upcoming version will have plenty of fun mechanics and modes to try out, as will this beta test.

If you’re curious who will be in the Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Open Beta - whether a new player or a returning veteran, we have everything you need to know about who will be taking part. There will be no shortage of returning characters to play, and even someone new.

All members of character roster playable in Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising open beta

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is a sequel to the original game, which means a huge character roster, new playable choices, mechanics, and more. We’ve covered some of the new features recently, of which there are several to be excited about.

When it comes to the full release character roster of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, there will be four new characters: Anila, Siegfried, Nier, and Grimnir. However, only two of those will be playable in the open beta.

Sadly, players won't be able to play all four new characters in the upcoming open beta, but 26 characters is plenty (Image via Arc System Works/Cygames)

Here’s the full roster of playable characters:

Gran

Djeeta

Katalina

Charlotta

Lancelot

Percival

Ladiva

Metera

Lowain

Ferry

Zeta

Vaseraga

Narmaya

Soriz

Zooey

Cagliostro

Yuel

Anre

Eustace

Seox

Vira

Beelzebub

Belial

Avatar Belial

Anila

Siegfried

This means players will have a huge roster of 26 characters to play, with two of them being brand-new to the fighting game. This Open Beta for Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising will also have a training mode, so you can learn how these characters function before going into lobbies or casual matches with friends.

In addition to the massive roster, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising will have several very important features to test during this limited-time Open Beta. Crossplay will be available for the PlayStation and Steam users that take part, so it’s important to dive into that and see if it’s functioning properly. The game will also have Rollback Netcode, a must-have for fighting games in the modern era.

As the game is a sequel, it’s likely that a fair amount of the roster will have updated movesets, rebalanced damage and combos, things of that nature. It’s unknown to what extent the cast will be adjusted, but players can certainly expect it, alongside new mechanics, stages, and much more.

The upcoming sequel from Arc System Works and Cygames releases on November 30, 2023. If you can't wait until then, the Open Beta starts on November 9, and will run through November 12, 2023.