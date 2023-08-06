Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising release date revealed - Pre-order details, platforms, and more

During EVO 2023, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising received some important information. The upcoming fighting game from Arc System Works and Cygames now has a confirmed release date, platforms, and preorder date. The upcoming fighting game, based on the popular franchise, can be pre-ordered and wishlisted soon.

While the player base was aware that they could transfer their data from the previous version of the game, more information has come to light courtesy of the game’s Twitter handle.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is an updated version of the previous entry, with new mechanics, training mode, an improved online lobby, and minigames. In this latest tweet, players learned more about when they can start playing the game.

What is the release date for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising?

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising releases worldwide on November 30, 2023!

Preorders on the PlayStation Store start August 7 (PT).



Wishlist option available for the Steam version.



During this weekend’s EVO 2023, several important announcements were made about the fighting game genre. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is no exception. The upcoming Arc System Works title is confirmed for a fall 2023 release.

Arc System Works' upcoming fighting game will release worldwide on November 30, 2023. Earlier news revealed that it would release sometime this year. However, it has now been confirmed to be released in a few months.

What platforms will Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising release on?

Unfortunately, the upcoming fighting game will not be coming to the Xbox platforms anytime soon, if ever. Official tweets suggest Granblue Fantasy will only be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and on PC via Steam. It is unknown if it will appear on the Epic Games platform.

Players will also be able to pre-order the game very soon. Here’s what we’ve learned about the date. However, both platforms will receive a second beta test closer to the launch time.

When can players pre-order Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising?

GBVSR will release with a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and a Free Edition that will allow players to enjoy the game for free! Jump into the story, online matches, and even Grand Bruise! tourneys with your friends on release day!



The pre-orders will begin very soon. PlayStation 4 and 5 owners can preorder the title on August 7, 2023, PDT. On August 7, on the West Coast, players can log in and pre-order it. Unfortunately, PC fans will only be able to wishlist the game on Steam.

The exact date of a pre-order on PC has not been revealed, but players can wishlist it and be notified when the pre-order or purchase date takes place.

What’s new in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising?

According to Cygames and Arc System Works, there are several important features coming to the 2.5D fighting game. In addition to new mechanics, there will be improved visuals, crossplay, and even new characters. The story will also be new.

A wealth of minigames are also making their way to the game, as well as the “Partner” system. The partners are fully voiced, and will advise, encourage, and praise the player to help them feel less lonely while playing.

Several characters are expected to come to the game, with a few being confirmed officially in previous announcements. These include:

Anila

Siegfried

Nier

Grimnir

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will have a free-to-play version upon launch with four playable characters

GBVSR will release with a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and a Free Edition that will allow players to enjoy the game for free! Jump into the story, online matches, and even Grand Bruise! tourneys with your friends on release day!



In addition to the paid version of Arc System Works' upcoming fighter game, there will also be a free version. For those curious, players will have access to four characters, the first part of the story, online play, and lobby access.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is an enhanced version of the game's previous release and is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on November 30, 2023. More information will be available as the release date gets closer.