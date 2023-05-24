Granblue Fantasy Relink PlayStation Showcase 2023: Release window, platforms, and more

Granblue Fantasy Relink finally has a release window, thanks to developer Cygames’ announcement at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. The Japanese developer dropped a new trailer for the game that confirmed a release window set for the winter of 2023. Tons of gameplay and features were also showcased, including strategies for combat and two characters named Zeta and Vaseraga.

The game has been in the works for almost seven years, with its initial announcement taking place in August 2016. Back then, it was named Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link, but that was changed in 2018.

Although confirmed to be set in the same universe as the original Gerankblue Fantasy title, Relink is set to explore a new area of the realm, with many new characters and some returning characters joining the fray.

With the game launching for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as PC users on Steam this year, here’s a quick recap of everything Cygames has revealed about Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Everything PlayStation Showcase 2023 revealed about Granblue Fantasy Relink

Originally set for a 2022 release, Granblue Fantasy Relink got its launch date set to 2023 some time ago. Since then, players have been hoping for a new trailer and other content to indicate the release date or window of the highly anticipated action RPG.

Unfortunately, a pre-order date has still not been set for the game. However, Cygames has urged fans to wait, confirming that more updates regarding the title will follow this summer. In addition, fans can look forward to Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, which will also be released in 2023.

One of the best things to look forward to in Granblue Fantasy Relink is surely its co-op mechanic. Cygames has strongly emphasized the importance of teamwork and team-based strategies in the game’s extensive combat scenarios.

Players can team up with up to three of their friends to complete quests or combat missions. Every enemy has different skills and abilities, which will force players to change their strategy and gear to better fit each situation. However, solo players will find their journey to be equally satisfying, as the game provides up to three AI companions in the absence of other players.

