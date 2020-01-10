Grand Soirée event featuring seven game modes is coming to Apex Legends

Grand Soirée will start on January 14

Apex Legends’ developer Respawn has announced a new event “Grand Soirée” in celebration of the new year. The event will feature seven rotating game modes, skins, and exclusive rewards. The event will kick-start on January 14 and will run until January 28, giving players enough time to enjoy every game mode.

Starting from January 14, Grand Soirée will bring a new game mode every two days, where the new game mode will replace the old one. Here is the entire list of game modes that are coming in Grand Soirée event-

Gold Rush Duos (January 14)- Only gold weapons will spawn on the map.

Live.Die.Live (January 16) - Every dead player respawns on the surviving member of the team when the ring closes.

Third Person Mode (January 18) - Instead of playing in FPP everyone will play in TPP mode.

Always Be Closing (January 20) - The ring never stops and is closing all the time.

Armed and Dangerous on World's Edge (January 22) - Only Shotgun and Sniper Rifle spawn.

King Canyons After Dark (January 24) - Play the game in night mode.

Dummie's Big Day (January 26) - A brand new game mode (details not revealed yet)

Playing each game mode will increase your overall progress in the event. The final milestone completion will reward players with a Grand Soirée suite, which includes weapon skins and a Mirage skin.