Gray Zone Warfare is finally testing the much-awaited feature in-game

With the start of the experimental testing for the upcoming Gray Zone Warfare patch 0.2.3.0, players can expect quite a few notable changes. The highlight here is weapon repairability, a community-requested feature that has been demanded for quite some time now. As MADFINGER Games continues to innovate and experiment with changes on their test server, players expect this extraction shooter to garner more attention, hopefully in a positive way.

Ad

In this article, we will review the changes introduced in the upcoming Gray Zone Warfare patch on the test server.

Also read: Gray Zone Warfare can't find server error: possible fixes, reasons, and more

Gray Zone Warfare: All notable changes in patch 0.2.3.0

Experimental changes in patch 0.2.3.0 (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is everything to know about the upcoming changes up for testing in the public experimental branch.

Ad

Trending

Weapon repair function

You can now repair your damaged equipment and parts at the FOB in Gray Zone Warfare rather than replace them entirely. However, with each successive repair, the equipment will lose its maximum quality, which reduces its durability. This repair can be done using the in-game currency.

Max vendor-level progression

The criteria for achieving a Level 3 reputation with LabRat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee have been reduced to make vendor-level progression easier. Additionally, players can gain reputation points for purchasing products from vendors and vendor reputation points for selling items to them.

Ad

Player-disconnect protection

As a method of protection for their loot, players in Gray Zone Warfare will have their characters disappear as soon as they are disconnected. If the player reconnects within five minutes, they will reappear in the game and can continue from where they left off. This quality-of-life change will make it easy for unfortunate players to protect their hard-earned loot.

Rework of look interactions

Loot interactions in Gray Zone Warfare have been reworked to make interaction with smaller or less visible items easier. This aims to prevent scenarios where players can't pick up loot while the interaction prompt is still available.

Ad

Dead body behavioral changes

All dead bodies are now displayed on the map for one hour. This implies that if you die more than once, your older character bodies will remain in the game world, where other players can loot them. However, you can only rob your latest body. This is further indicated in the interaction widget when you attempt to loot your older dead body.

Also read: How to complete What Comes Up in Gray Zone Warfare

Ad

Gray Zone Warfare: Additional bug fixes and improvements

Gray Zone Warfare bug fixes in patch 0.2.3.0 (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Fixed an issue that caused improper update of the server hitboxes while sprinting, crouching, and crawling.

Fixed an issue that caused the server to move the character's upper body hitboxes as if the player was aiming while looking around using the freelook function.

Fixed a crash issue that occurred while unplugging an audio device during gameplay.

Fixed an issue that led to excessive RAM utilization while using FSR upscaling and alt-tabbing from the game.

Fixed an issue that caused quick map keybinding to stop working.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be seen through some short covers (bushes, etc.) under certain instances.

Fixed an issue that caused AI NPCs to occasionally float or fly in the air.

Fixed an issue that caused AI NPCs to not notice players through the glass.

Fixed an issue that caused AI NPCs to aim too high during close-quarters battles with players.

Fixed an issue that reset the zeroing of sniper scopes after canting.

Fixed a problem where mortars wouldn't trigger when approaching the enemy FOB.

Fixed an issue that caused the mortars to activate when fighting near the motel on the way to the enemy FOB.

Fixed an issue that prevented shots from penetrating some windows in the UNLRA headquarters in Tiger Bay.

Fixed an issue that caused vendor messages to be erroneously ordered.

Fixed many spots in Fort Narith where windows were set up improperly, preventing AI NPCs from seeing players through them.

Fixed several spots in the initial towns where windows were set up wrongly, and AI NPCs couldn't see players through them.

Fixed an issue that caused inconsistent durability loss for items after a player's death.

Fixed multiple flight paths where the helicopter clipped through trees while in flight.

Randomized the amount of money that AI NPCs carry.

improved the quality of the ammunition found in the green wooden military ammo cases.

Ad

For more news on Gray Zone Warfare, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.