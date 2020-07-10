PUBG Mobile: Groza damage, scope, best attachments and locations

Groza is one of the most-preferred ARs in PUBG Mobile.

We discuss the stats and best attachments for this gun.

Groza PUBG Mobile: Damage, scope and best attachments (Picture Courtesy: wall.alphacoders.com)

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of firearms to knock and kill foes. The game has an option for customisation of weapons to a certain extent, in the form of attachments, which are applied for enhancing and making guns more lethal. Firearms are divided into various classes or categories, like AR, SMG, LMG and so forth, with each having its own unique features.

Groza is one of the better ARs in PUBG Mobile, and is only present in airdrops. The gun uses 7.62mm rounds, and has a magazine size of 30 bullets. Players prefer to use it because of its higher fire rate and decent damage.

Statistics of Groza in PUBG Mobile

Here are the stats of Groza in PUBG Mobile. These are taken from the loadout.

Power: 45

Rate of Fire: 67

Range: 60

Capacity: 30

Stability: 63

Different sources state different statistics in the game. Many sources also say that loadout stats are not exact, and are for the TDMs. But these are the only stats available in PUBG Mobile, and gives a decent overview of the weapon.

Best attachments for Groza in PUBG Mobile

Attachments are an essential aspect of PUBG Mobile, and help enhance the ability of the gun and improve certain aspects. Groza has three slots for attachments, and let's take a look at the best attachments for this gun.

Muzzle: The peculiar thing about the Groza is that in the muzzle slot, only a suppressor can be attached.

Scope: Scopes are a matter of preference, and players can attach any of the scopes. Players can use a 4x scope, as the gun is most-commonly used for mid-range combat.

Magazine: Quickdraw Extended Mag is recommended, as it reduces reload time and increases magazine capacity of the gun.

Once again, choice of attachments is subjective, and might differ from player to player.

