PUBG Mobile: How to get free UC in 0.19.0 update

UC or Unknown Cash is required to purchase various items in PUBG Mobile.

Here is a look at different ways in which you can get free UC in PUBG Mobile.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: wallpapercave.com)

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, which is scheduled to arrive on July 14, is expected to bring a series of new features- including skins, costumes and emotes- and players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on these items.

To purchase these items, players will be required to spend UC (Unknown Cash), which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile.

However, not every player in PUBG Mobile can afford to buy UC to purchase these items, which is why they often look for alternative ways to either get free UC or free items.

In this article, we will discuss multiple ways in which you can get free UC in PUBG Mobile.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile

#1 GrabPoints

Grab Points

GrabPoints is a GPT website that rewards players with points for completing various tasks including watching videos, downloading apps and answering surveys. Players can then exchange the coins for multiple rewards such as gift vouchers in numerous stores.

The only downside of using this website is that there is no direct way to purchase the Google Play gift card. Players would first have to obtain the voucher of the e-commerce store and then buy the gift card.

#2 Google Opinion Reward

Google Opinion Reward (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Reward's popularity is highlighted by the fact that it has over 50 million downloads. This application provides players with Google Play Credit for answering a simple survey. Players can then directly purchase UC after collecting the required credit.

To begin with, players will be required to enter basic details before they receive the surveys. It is to be noted that the reward varies from survey to survey.

#3 Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is another GPT website where players have to complete various tasks to get Swagbucks, which is the on-site currency. It offers no other direct option to get the Google Play gift card.

There are several other websites and apps in which players can get UC for free. However, it is recommended that players should stay away from traps like mod apk and UC generators, as they are more likely to be fake and might lead to the suspension of their PUBG Mobile account.

