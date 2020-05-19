GTA 5: How to unlock the parachute feature in PC

Go parachute jumping on GTA 5. Image: GameSpot

Ever wanted to jump out of a parachute but were too scared to do it? Conquer your fear and get your adrenaline pumping by unlocking this cool parachute feature in GTA 5.

Also Read: How to take cover in GTA 5 PC

How to unlock the parachute feature in GTA 5?

#1 Risk Assessment mission

Find F. Image: YouTube

In order to unlock the parachute feature in GTA 5, you will be required to complete the Risk Assessment mission. This will be a part of Franklin’s Strangers and Freaks mission. To find this mission, press the ‘M’ key in your keyboard in order to open the World Map. Try and locate the F icon and left click on it with your mouse. Now this place is set as your destination.

#2 Follow the Path

At the bottom left hand corner of the screen there is a purple path. Follow it and you’ll reach your mission.

#3 Help Dom

Help untangle Dom. Image: IGN.com

You’ll be instigated by a dog to go help his master Dom who is hanging out of a tree while his parachute is all tangled up in the branches of that tree. Help him.

#4 Do what Dom says

Dom is grateful to you and cajoles you to go paragliding with him. Go with him and follow him out of the helicopter. You can do this by pressing the on-screen prompt. Once outside, you can control the direction of your fall using the arrow keys in your computer.

#5 Open your parachute

Open your parachute. Image: GTA 5 Mods & Scripts.

Advertisement

When you want to open your parachute, left click on your mouse. The timing of opening your parachute should be of your concern. The perfect time for deploying your parachute is 6 to 7 seconds after jumping out of the helicopter. After opening your parachute, you can control the speed by using the arrow keys in your computer. To steer the parachute use the ‘D’ key to turn right and the ‘A’ key to turn left. You need not worry about landing as your character will automatically land.

Also Read: GTA 5 Timed Out authentication with Epic Games: How to fix?