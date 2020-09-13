GTA 5 LSPDFR Mod: All you need to know

The GTA franchise, for the longest time, has strived by letting players live out their criminal fantasies. Punch a cop in the face and make a run for it, or steal a gangbanger's lowrider for fun, or maybe even cause havoc in the city with a jetpack.

The GTA franchise is full of moments of absolute chaos that, in many ways, glorify the criminal ways. All of the entertainment, including gaming, has always had a fascination with the criminal lifestyle. That is down to many possible reasons, and primarily why the GTA franchise has been so successful.

However, what if you could cross the border over to the other side of the law: the right side. Wear a police uniform, strap in your service-issued weapon and hop into your very own LSDP cruiser to put criminal scum away.

Don't forget that you were perhaps the criminal scum before you installed the LSPD First Response Mod for GTA 5.

GTA LSDPD First Response Mod: All you need to know

The GTA 5 modding community is right up there, along with the Skyrim modding community as some of the most creative people around. Rockstar did take its time in bringing GTA 5 over to the PC, but better late than never.

The modding community was bursting at the prospect of getting their hands on GTA 5, and once they did, there was no holding them back.

The LSPD First Response Mod lets players play as the police, complete with set missions, uniforms, an in-depth character creator, and even LSPD-themed weapons and cars.

The LSDPR is the very pinnacle of great GTA 5 mods, and will go down in history as one of the best mods ever created for any game. Players looking to reform their ways as dangerous criminals will be thankful for LSPDFR.