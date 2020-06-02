GTA 5: What are daily objectives and how to complete them

GTA V Online

Since Epic Games offered GTA V free for a week, many players have started playing the game now. Despite playing the offline mode, the players usually prefer to play online mode with their friends.

If you are a regular GTA 5 player, then you would know that money is everything in the city of Los Santos. Rockstar Games is giving $1,000,000 upon completing 10 daily objectives in the online mode exclusively for Epic Game players.

What are the daily objectives in GTA 5 Online?

Image Credit: GTA Gentlemen

Daily objectives are the missions that need to be completed in 24 hours. Each day, the daily objectives renew and a new list of missions appear in the game.

As mentioned earlier, various rewards are also given to the players whenever they complete the daily objectives in GTA 5. At present, Rockstar Games is offering $1,000,000 to the players on the completion of 10 daily objectives in GTA 5 online.

How to complete daily objectives in GTA 5 Online?

Step 1: To complete the daily objectives, players will need to open the list of missions. In order to do that, press the M key on your keyboard and the interaction menu will appear on the screen.

GTA 5 Objectives

Step 2: Navigate to the second option and click on "Objectives". A list of available missions will then be displayed.

List of objectives

Step 3: Complete all the missions in the list and repeat all the above steps until you complete 10 daily objectives.

Examples of Daily Objectives

Participate in any VIP work

Relax in a hot tub

Complete a contact mission

Modify an MKII weapon

A maximum of three missions can be accomplished in a day. New daily objectives will appear after every 24 hours. It will take around 3-4 days to reach the goal and get your $1,000,000 reward in GTA 5.