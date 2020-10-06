GTA 6: 5 annoying things that Rockstar should look to get rid of in the next game

Even the most die-hard fans of the GTA franchise would agree that not all of its games have been perfect. While the Grand Theft Auto series, as a whole, ultimately does more good than bad, fans have indeed voiced complaints regarding some elements of these games.

Rarely do game franchises achieve the level of social relevance and position in pop culture like the GTA franchise, and with it comes an unimaginable level of scrutiny. The lens by which each game gets inspected is magnified to no end, and sometimes, the issues might not be universal.

However, there are some nagging elements in the GTA franchise that have persisted over the years. Maybe its time for Rockstar Games to address some of them. Here, we look at some annoying aspects of this series that the publisher should get rid of come the next game.

5 bothersome aspects about GTA that Rockstar should fix in the next installment

1) Outdated Mission Structure

Rockstar Games has been a pioneer of the open-world genre, and through GTA, it has been able to make the genre almost an industry standard. Rockstar's revolutionary game design structure blew everything else out of the water in the 2000s.

However, since GTA 3, the mission structure and game design of all games in the series have been mostly identical. Nearly every mission plays out in the same way, with the player having little to do in terms of making a choice or changing his/her approach.

It does seem like the genre has overtaken Rockstar's approach to the open-world, with games like Metal Gear Solid 5 and Breath of the Wild setting new standards of what an open-world title means.

The linear mission structure is in stark contrast with the otherwise massively freeing open-world. Rockstar needs to re-think its approach and perhaps go for a "gamey" game rather than trying to create interactable movies.

2) Female Representation

The GTA franchise has never had the best of reputations when it comes to the portrayal of female characters. Largely, characters from the fairer sex have either been relegated to the sidelines, objectified insanely, or used as a punchline.

There has been little to no development or nuance to female characters in the GTA games, which is frustrating for a large portion of the gaming community, who are female. The video game industry, as a whole, has been guilty of this, and the GTA franchise is reflective of the industry's lack of nuance.

However, what is most puzzling is that Rockstar has shown bright spots previously in games like Red Dead Redemption 2. This game had powerful and empowered female characters such as Ms Grimshaw, and most famously, Sadie Adler.

Perhaps Rockstar has finally learned how to write good and interesting female characters, and GTA 6 would finally put an end to the streak of terrible representation.