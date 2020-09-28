GTA 6: 5 gameplay features Rockstar should look to include in the game

GTA 6, despite not even being confirmed officially by Rockstar Games, is one of the most talked-about games on the internet and understandably so. Each game release in the GTA franchise is a global hit, with fans even lining up outside of retail stores and camping overnight.

The GTA franchise has always been a financial and critical juggernaut of the games industry and has been able to stay relevant by innovating and adapting with the times.

If Rockstar Games are looking to continue this dominance in AAA gaming, they must make a few adjustments to the standard GTA formula, which has largely been the same since GTA 3.

By no means is GTA 5 a mediocre game but there is certainly room for improvement, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is testament to Rockstar Games' ability to grow and mature with the times.

5 interesting gameplay features Rockstar Games should look to include in GTA 6

1) Character creation

GTA 6 could benefit a lot from an in-depth character creation suite (Image Credits: BarkingPalsy, YouTube)

The GTA franchise has largely put players in control of a fully-voiced, acted and well-written character. However, fans have also been flirting with the idea of being able to create their very own character from scratch and being able to craft their personality as they go about the game.

GTA hasn't necessarily been a full-blown RPG game but has incorporated elements of the genre over the years. While this would certainly be drifting away from the solid GTA formula of the past, perhaps it is time for Rockstar to break the mould in a big way.

Games like the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 shows the potential of players still being able to experience meaningful story moments with their custom characters. GTA 6 could benefit a lot from an in-depth character creation suite that allows players to immerse themselves that much more in both the story and the game world.

Even past titles like the brilliant Mass Effect series has proven that a player-created character can still have a lot of agency and personality in the story.

2) Management sims

Rockstar Games can always ease the player into management sims (Image Credits: US Gamer)

If nothing else, GTA Online has proved that managing businesses and running your very own criminal empire is a sure way to get fans hooked. Rather than simply completing a bunch of missions and have it be the end of the game, management sims allow for players to continuously work towards progression.

This opens up the potential for the players to interact with the game world in a much more visceral way, with players being able to build up their own criminal empires which might even play into the story.

Games in similar genres have attempted this in the past with varying results of success but it is ultimately something Rockstar could look into. Management sims might not appeal to everyone as it seems daunting but Rockstar can always ease the player into it.

3) Branching multiple storylines

Player-choice seems to have become one of the driving forces in the game industry (Image Credits: Polyon)

The landscape of AAA gaming is constantly evolving, and games that previously seemed expansive have been outclassed by many contemporary titles. GTA is indeed one of the most expansive game experiences but player-choice seems to have become one of the driving forces in the game industry.

Games have always experimented with the player being able to affect the events of the story according to the choices they make in the game. This has been hugely popular as it opens up room for replayability and adds a level of tension to the game.

As each character fate is dependent on the player and a major character might bite the dust if the player slips, players must now go through the rest of the game without that character instead of being met with a "reload checkpoint" loading screen.

Several RPGs like Mass Effect have demonstrated the brilliance of this gameplay feature, and it is surely one that fans of the GTA franchise will appreciate.

4) Immersive mode

2018's God of War shipped with a pretty interesting game mode found in the settings called "Immersive Mode". This essentially meant the HUD, Mini-Map, any markers and indicators would be turned off.

This would certainly add a level of realism to GTA that has never been seen before in the franchise. Players would actually have to remember streets, roads, and locations and not just simply follow a purple line on the map.

Players would even have to use the physical map that comes with each physical copy of the GTA games. Without the HUD, the player is essentially put right into the thick of things, with them having to pay close attention to just about everything in order to survive.

This not only creates a lot of tension but also allows players to truly experience the GTA world without having a hundred indicators thrown at their face.

5) A proper combat system

Rockstar Games should consider introducing a proper combat system (Image Credits: GTA Boom)

The GTA franchise has been lauded for a number of reasons: its sharp writing, its brilliant world-building, cutting-edge satire, and so forth. However, fans are not too excited about its somewhat underwhelming combat.

Combat is restricted to taking cover behind chest-high walls and beams and shooting vaguely in the direction of the enemy. This has a lot of room for improvement.

Games like Sleeping Dogs have shown that a good combat system goes a long way in making a game memorable and fun to play. GTA's combat has been functional but largely bland, with the occasional melee attack consisting of a couple of punches and a kick.

Introducing a proper combat system that takes the environment into account could go a long way in bringing new eyes to the GTA franchise.