GTA 6: 5 supporting characters who should make a comeback in the next game

The GTA franchise has managed to achieve heights in the gaming industry reserved for only a handful of games. These titles are now as steeped in history and prestige as Mario, Legend of Zelda, and Doom.

This series has evolved over the years in many ways and completely taken over the gaming zeitgeist. Each new release in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is now preceded by massive fanfare and anticipation.

One of the most beloved aspects of these games is the writing. The characters in GTA serve the overall satirical tone of the games well, while also being interesting in their own ways.

The next game in the franchise is yet to be confirmed, but the internet is rife with speculation and wishlists about this unannounced title. We look at some of the best characters in the franchise's history that fans would love to make a comeback come the next instalment.

Five supporting characters deserving of a comeback in the next GTA game

1) Ken Rosenberg

The timid, cocaine-fueled lawyer from GTA Vice City made an immediate impression on fans as a character that teeters on the boundary between likeable and extremely annoying. However, William Fichtner's hilarious and endearing performance made him an instant favourite of the masses.

The man has little to no sense of morality, and yet, is loyal to the very end to Tommy Vercetti, making him instantly likeable. Throughout the game, Ken Rosenberg continuously bumbles his way through major events and somehow never ends up biting the dust.

His erratic and anxious rambling makes for some of the most hilarious moments in GTA Vice City. Fans would love to see the man make a comeback in the next game of the GTA franchise.

2) Lamar Davis

Lamar also runs the risk of becoming too much of a loudmouth and chewing up the scenery. Yet, his endlessly enjoyable sense of humor makes him one of the best supporting characters in GTA history.

Seemingly, everything that comes out of Lamar's mouth is comedic gold. With his brilliant verbal takedowns of Franklin to off-hand remarks regarding his position in the world, Lamar Davis is one of the funniest aspects of GTA 5.

Lamar might not be the most intelligent man around, but he is certainly the wittiest. Perhaps no one in the franchise can go toe-to-toe with him in a verbal battle of wits.

3) Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is only allowed to make a comeback in the next GTA game if his phone privileges get taken away from him. Although a pretty interesting character, Roman can get on your nerves with his incessant requests for going bowling along with him.

Apart from that, Roman is both amusing and extremely sympathetic. A much more passive observer of life than someone who takes control (like Niko Bellic), Roman is hugely likeable and endearing because he is almost always way in over his head.

His hilarious rants make him an extremely amiable presence to have around, though this means having to save him from trouble every 30 seconds.

4) Kent Paul

Kent Paul makes an appearance in both GTA Vice City and San Andreas and is likable in both. His classic, dry, British humor comes off as more of a defense mechanism to hide his insecurities rather than charm, but he is endearing nonetheless.

Kent Paul's dealings with entertainment and the music industry make him an interesting character to have around, as those are some of the fun aspects of the GTA games. If GTA decides next to lean heavier on its parody of the entertainment industry in the next game, then Kent Paul is the perfect character to include.

However, the character would be quite old if the game should take place in modern times, which would make for an interesting switch for him.

5) Lance Vance

Lance was the epitome of cool, at least until he decided to go down the path of villainy and betray Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City. His appearance in the prequel, GTA Vice City Stories, was also well-received as the character is, as we mentioned, incredibly cool.

His all-white outfit mixed with an easy-going charm and suave demeanor make him an extremely likable character. Perhaps, if the next title decides to go further back than the events of GTA Vice City, Lance does have a chance to make an appearance.

The franchise rarely ever retcons previous events, so he does not stand a chance of making an appearance in a title set in the modern-day.