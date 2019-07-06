GTA Online: 4th of July week bonuses and discounts

GTA 5 Online

It's a special occasion of Independence Day in Southern San Andreas. Where people celebrate freedom with fireworks, the Star-Spangled Liberator monster, GTA Online also has some surprises for the players. It has launched special bonuses and special discounts. Also on Twitter, Rockstar Games has posted about this:

Celebrate with Independence Day specials, the return of the Patriot Beer hat and morehttps://t.co/74W4WCxCO1 pic.twitter.com/keeBXS6jvK — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 4, 2019

So without further ado, Here's the list of those mouthwatering deals on your favorite patriotic items:

Independence Day Specials

In GTA Online you can pick these special items at 40% discount:

Vapid Liberator

Western Sovereign

The Musket

Firework Launcher and Firework Ammo

Mk ll Weapon Independence Day Liveries

Star Spangled Banner Horns

Patriotic Tire Smoke

Independence Day Clothing, Masks and Outfits

Independence Day Haircuts

GTA Online Bonuses

This week of Independence Day is the perfect time to complete some GTA missions. Smugglers Sell Missions are giving Triple GTA currency, while on the other hand Gunrunning Sell Missions and Special Cargo Sell Missions are paying out Double GTA currency. You can also unload Biker Business supplies with Double GTA currency on all Biker Seller Missions.

4th of July Discounts

In addition to the special independence day items, there is a huge 75% discount on all ammunition including Mk ll Rounds. There are also discounts on all the vehicles including rocket boosted Special Vehicles and also on Atomic Blimp. Grab 40% discount on the following items through 10th July:

Armored Boxville

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

JoBuilt Phantom Wedge

Ramp Buggy

Coil Rocket Voltic

Imponte Ruiner 2000

Karin Technical Aqua

MTL Wastelander

Mammoth Tula

Atomic Blimp

Vapid Festival Bus

Declasse Scramjet

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Mammoth Patriot

Mobile Operations Center Cabs, Renovations and Add-ons

Mammoth Avenger, Renovations & Add-ons

Benefactor Terrorbyte

Yachts

Facilities

Hangars

Executive Offices

Special Cargo Warehouses

Bunkers

Biker Clubhouses

Biker Businesses

Nightclubs & Renovations

Nightclub Garages

So don't miss out on this amazing opportunity of such amazing deals on this Independence Day. Celebrate it with fireworks and your favorite GTA Online items.

