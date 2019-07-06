GTA Online: 4th of July week bonuses and discounts
It's a special occasion of Independence Day in Southern San Andreas. Where people celebrate freedom with fireworks, the Star-Spangled Liberator monster, GTA Online also has some surprises for the players. It has launched special bonuses and special discounts. Also on Twitter, Rockstar Games has posted about this:
So without further ado, Here's the list of those mouthwatering deals on your favorite patriotic items:
Independence Day Specials
In GTA Online you can pick these special items at 40% discount:
- Vapid Liberator
- Western Sovereign
- The Musket
- Firework Launcher and Firework Ammo
- Mk ll Weapon Independence Day Liveries
- Star Spangled Banner Horns
- Patriotic Tire Smoke
- Independence Day Clothing, Masks and Outfits
- Independence Day Haircuts
GTA Online Bonuses
This week of Independence Day is the perfect time to complete some GTA missions. Smugglers Sell Missions are giving Triple GTA currency, while on the other hand Gunrunning Sell Missions and Special Cargo Sell Missions are paying out Double GTA currency. You can also unload Biker Business supplies with Double GTA currency on all Biker Seller Missions.
4th of July Discounts
In addition to the special independence day items, there is a huge 75% discount on all ammunition including Mk ll Rounds. There are also discounts on all the vehicles including rocket boosted Special Vehicles and also on Atomic Blimp. Grab 40% discount on the following items through 10th July:
- Armored Boxville
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua
- JoBuilt Phantom Wedge
- Ramp Buggy
- Coil Rocket Voltic
- Imponte Ruiner 2000
- Karin Technical Aqua
- MTL Wastelander
- Mammoth Tula
- Atomic Blimp
- Vapid Festival Bus
- Declasse Scramjet
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Mammoth Patriot
- Mobile Operations Center Cabs, Renovations and Add-ons
- Mammoth Avenger, Renovations & Add-ons
- Benefactor Terrorbyte
- Yachts
- Facilities
- Hangars
- Executive Offices
- Special Cargo Warehouses
- Bunkers
- Biker Clubhouses
- Biker Businesses
- Nightclubs & Renovations
- Nightclub Garages
So don't miss out on this amazing opportunity of such amazing deals on this Independence Day. Celebrate it with fireworks and your favorite GTA Online items.
