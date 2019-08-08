GTA Online: Get the Bravado Gauntlet Classic Muscle Car and more this week

Rockstar launched the first DLC of 2019 for GTA Online a few weeks ago. The Diamond Casino & Resort released and featured a casino, a storyline as well as several missions players could do for rewards/chips in the casino. The casino jobs can be very rewarding too.

This week, GTA Online players can pick up the Bravado Gauntlet Classic. It's a "muscle car" and the sleek design is very reminiscent of the car design in the 60s and 70s. It also looks like the car Bumblebee transforms into in the Transformers movies. The Bravado Gauntlet Classic can be picked up from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

This is muscle. Anything else is just flab.



Meet the Bravado Gauntlet Classic.



Now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in #GTAOnlinehttps://t.co/tc42yJUv1o pic.twitter.com/IHHCneUwR7 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 8, 2019

GTA Online players can also earn extra cash this week. All Bodyguards and Associates will receive double salaries. Maybe you can pay for the new car. If you're a VIP or CEO, you can call Ms. Baker from the casino for Freemode assignments which will also reward you with double the rewards. You can do with your Organization or solo.

You can also get a free t-shirt and purchase a bunch of new outfits. From now till August 14, simply login to GTA Online to get the Red Diamond Casino and Resort Tee. You can also get High Roller Jacket styles, Waistcoats and Masks in the Casino shop.

There is also new art available for purchase for your Penthouse. Don't forget to spin the lucky wheel every day to get some rewards. The rewards include in-game currency and if you're lucky, the Pegassi Infernus Classic. You can also get 40% off on some vehicles, 30% off all garages and mechanics for Arena War.

There are more rewards to come with the missions from the Casino. More GTA$ gifts will also be rewarded by August 11. Keep an eye out and keep doing those casino missions. Happy gambling!