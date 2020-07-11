GTA San Andreas Lite APK: Real or fake?

There are several websites that offer a lite version of GTA San Andreas for Android devices.

This article explores the credibility of these websites and the claims that they have made regarding the game.

Picture Credit: Google Play Store

GTA San Andreas is considered an all-time classic and has an engaging storyline with a vast open world for players to enjoy. The game was released on 19th December 2013 for Android devices and on 13th December 2013 for iOS devices.

It is undoubtedly one of the best games in the GTA franchise and brings back a sense of nostalgia for players. With mobile gaming becoming increasingly popular in the last few years, Rockstar hasn't missed the opportunity to port some of their own games on the platform.

GTA San Andreas is quite engaging and serves as an excellent way to kill free time. Players can purchase and download the game from Google Play Store for INR 182.

GTA San Andreas Lite APK

A still from a video showcasing the lite version of GTA San Andreas

Several videos have claimed that certain websites offer the mod version of GTA San Andreas. According to the claims made in these videos, the size of the game is reduced in the mod version by removing several features in the game. The videos also claim that the game runs smoother by doing so.

However, it crucial to note that the only legitimate way to download GTA San Andreas for Android devices is via Google Play Store. Downloading the game from any other third-party source for free is considered piracy and is illegal. It also carries a risk of harming your device.

Moreover, players should support the developers by purchasing and downloading the game from Google Play Store.

Conclusion

Players should never download GTA San Andreas from third-party applications. Moreover, the alleged 'lite' version of the game only has an open world and not the story, which relatively kills the game. Players are, therefore, not recommended to download the game from such sources.